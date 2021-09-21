CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altadena, CA

11-year-old Altadena boy still missing; second boy found

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 9 days ago

One of two missing boys in Altadena was found Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported that Johnny Martell, 12, was found at 4:22 a.m.

Ivan Molina, 11, remains missing and was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Charles W. Eliot Arts Magnet Academy, said Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Ivan is Hispanic, 5 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Ivan is asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LASD investigates death of 2-month-old girl in Los Angeles

Authorities Wednesday were investigating the death of a two-month-old girl in Los Angeles. Deputies responded just before 2:55 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 18000 block of Grace Lane in Canyon Country on an emergency call and found the girl not breathing with her father performing CPR, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County woman, 38, reported missing, last seen in Pomona

Detectives asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a 38-year-old woman who went missing 26 days ago. Tashiana Lezania Bradley, who is also known as Treasure, was last seen on Sept. 3 near Ganesha Park in the 1500 block of North White Avenue in Pomona, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
POMONA, CA
HeySoCal

Woman, 25, reported missing in Venice Beach Tuesday

Police Tuesday were seeking a missing 25-year-old woman who was last seen in Venice Beach. Jessie Jean-Baptiste was last seen Saturday, though a time and approximate area was not available, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeffrey Lee said. Jean-Baptiste is Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Altadena, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Altadena, CA
HeySoCal

79-year-old man reported missing in South Los Angeles

Police Tuesday were seeking a missing 79-year-old man last seen in South Los Angeles. Clarence Henry was last seen Monday in the 100 block of West Century Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson (105) and Harbor (110) freeways, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Henry is Black, 5 feet, 7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crime Stoppers#Hispanic
HeySoCal

Woman fatally struck by Metro train in Koreatown

Police were investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a Metro train Wednesday in the Koreatown area. The Los Angeles Police Department received a report at about 1:05 p.m. of a woman who had possibly jumped in front of a Red Line train in the area of the Wilshire/Vermont Metro Station, according to Officer Tony Im.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man diagnosed with autism found after going missing in Glendale

A 25-year-old man diagnosed with autism and diminished mental capacity who was reported missing was found Thursday after last being seen in Glendale. Matthew Sayers was last seen at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Verdugo Road and Carlton Drive, according to the Glendale Police Department. “Matthew has been...
GLENDALE, CA
HeySoCal

1 killed in collision on 105 freeway in Norwalk area

One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on the Century (105) Freeway in the Norwalk area. The crash was reported at 1:48 p.m. on the eastbound 105 at the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
NORWALK, CA
HeySoCal

80-year-old Tustin man accused of killing girlfriend

An 80-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on a charge of killing his girlfriend in Tustin. Charles Bennett Stockwell, who was being held on $1 million bail, was charged Sept. 20 with a count of murder, according to court records. He is accused of killing 73-year-old Donna Amelotte of Tustin,...
TUSTIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Rialto man killed in 105 freeway crash near Norwalk identified

Authorities Thursday identified a San Bernardino County man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Century (105) Freeway in the Norwalk area. The collision was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound 105 Freeway at the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
NORWALK, CA
HeySoCal

2 men arrested in connection to illegal cannabis operation in Mid-City area

Two men who police allege are owners of an illegal cannabis operation are in custody Wednesday after being arrested by Los Angeles Police Department narcotics detectives. Wilshire Narcotics Enforcement Detail conducted a long-term investigation into an illegal cannabis operation in the Mid-City area and were able to identify the owners and operators of the illegal enterprise and obtained search warrants for four locations associated with the investigation, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LASD searching for missing San Fernando woman

Sheriff’s detectives continued searching Sunday for a 24-year-old woman last seen near a hospital in the city of San Fernando. Ashley Katelyn Cobain was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Pacific Hospital, at 9449 San Fernando Road, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
SAN FERNANDO, CA
HeySoCal

Woman shot near Forest Lawn cemetery along Glendale border

A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday evening adjacent to the Forest Lawn-Glendale cemetery. The shooting was reported just before 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Avenue 32, near Chapman Street and the border with Glendale, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Pedestrian killed in Hollywood Hills crash

A pedestrian was killed Thursday in a crash that closed all lanes of the Hollywood (101) Freeway for hours. Officers responded at 2:12 a.m. to the collision at the freeway and Cahuenga Boulevard and found the pedestrian, said a California Highway Patrol spokeswoman. CHP said no further information was available.
TRAFFIC
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy