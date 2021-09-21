11-year-old Altadena boy still missing; second boy found

One of two missing boys in Altadena was found Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported that Johnny Martell, 12, was found at 4:22 a.m.

Ivan Molina, 11, remains missing and was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Charles W. Eliot Arts Magnet Academy, said Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Ivan is Hispanic, 5 feet tall and weighs 162 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Ivan is asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.