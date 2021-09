OSWEGO COUNTY – Several sportsmen clubs will host a pheasant hunt for youths ages 12 to 15 in Pennellville Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3. Youths may sign up for hunts at 8 a.m. or noon on Saturday, and at 8 a.m. Sunday. The event is open to youth hunters who hold a 2021-2022 New York State hunting license, and takes place at 232 Blumer Road, Pennellville, in the Oswego County town of Palermo.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO