Sypool Lists on AscendEX
AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Spool token (SYP) under the trading pair USDT/SYP on September 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. UTC. AscendEX will be integrating staking and DeFi yield farming functionalities for Sypool. In celebration of the SYP listing, AscendEX and the SYP team will launch a number of limited-time promotional events, taking place between 12:00 a.m. UTC, on September 22, 2021, and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on September 29, 2021.cryptocoingossip.com
