Sypool Lists on AscendEX

 9 days ago

AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Spool token (SYP) under the trading pair USDT/SYP on September 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. UTC. AscendEX will be integrating staking and DeFi yield farming functionalities for Sypool. In celebration of the SYP listing, AscendEX and the SYP team will launch a number of limited-time promotional events, taking place between 12:00 a.m. UTC, on September 22, 2021, and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on September 29, 2021.

IN THIS ARTICLE
BTC holds crucial support at $40K! | Watch The Market Report with Gareth Soloway

MARKETS
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

MARKETS

The token sale (pre-sale) of EKARTINU has been extended until October 4, 2021. Price will go 100x higher after trade starts. This is the first time this has happened in 2021. Everyone calling it as dad of all INU’S. 10Million+ Account holders. 180k+ Telegram users. The reasons for this are:...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

MARKETS

Crypto exchange Kraken must pay a hefty fine for providing illegal trading services in the US. In a statement published on Tuesday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) says that it issued an order requiring Kraken to pay $1.25 million in civil monetary penalties after finding that the exchange offered margined retail commodity transactions in Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets to ineligible US customers.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

MARKETS

In this article, we will take a look at ten cryptocurrencies that have interesting developments lined up for the month of April, that could potentially have an effect on their price. Fetch.ai (FET) Current Price: $0.735. Market Cap: $548 Million. Market Cap Rank: #121. Fetch.aI is a blockchain platform that...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

MARKETS

The cryptocurrency market is trending bearish on the short-term, keeping Bitcoin and Ethereum prices at bay after an enormous Q1 2021 rally. But there is no telling if the bull market is officially over, or if a bounce could materialize into a larger recovery. An ascending triangle pattern and long-term...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

MARKETS

Layer two aggregator Polygon has seen a 330% surge in active addresses over the past 3 months. Layer two protocols have seen monumental growth this year and one of them has briefly surpassed the network it is a scaling solution for, in terms of active addresses. The number of daily...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

MARKETS

Ethereum started a fresh increase from the $2,750-2,780 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price could revisit the main $3,150 resistance zone in the near term. Ethereum started a fresh increase above $3,000 after testing the $2,780 zone. The price is now trading above $3,000 and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

MARKETS

The 4th anniversary marks a special moment for KuCoin. They’ve recently claimed at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 that it intends to be the first and biggest social trading platform in the crypto sector. This couldn’t happen without the initial 7-person team finding a way to spearhead crypto adoption in 2013. Little...
MARKETS

