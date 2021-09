In the background static of sports, there lurks an egregore—a kind of psychic entity born of the collective of thought. Once the term was used in reference to the ancient Watchers: the fallen angels who birthed the Nephilim, who could be called with Enochian spells and the crystal balls of Edward Kelley. By the late 20th century, the term became used in this other way, a collective psyche given power. This fit in better with postmodern chaos magic, where it was far more trendy to write spells about invoking thoughtforms and servitors than angels and demons. If you’re wondering why I’m starting with the occult, I have no real answer—yet did you ever wonder why there is both a football coach and a grand magician named Peter Carroll?

