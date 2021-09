The Culture Secretary has praised the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal, calling it “fitting” with regards to everything that the UK has been through during the pandemic.The medals have been designed to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign and Nadine Dorries was the first person to see if on Thursday at the Birmingham workshop where the medals were being made.The medal is made from nickel silver and features a portrait of the Queen on it by Ian Rank-Broadley alongside the Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def”, which translates to Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of...

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO