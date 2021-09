FULTON, NY – The traditional Outlaw 200 Weekend Four Cylinder Open is much more lucrative in 2021 due to a large group of contributing sponsors. The event, which traditionally draws a solid field of 30 or more 4-cylinders from around the Northeast, will see the winner’s share balloon to $850 out of a now total purse in excess of $3100.

