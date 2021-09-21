CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homebuilder Confidence Edges Up After Recent Plunge to 13-Month Low

By The Epoch Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomebuilder confidence inched up in September after falling to its lowest reading in 13 months in August, although optimism was capped by hiring difficulties and building material supply chain issues, according to the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). Sentiment among single-family homebuilders edged up by one point to a...

WashingtonExaminer

Economic growth revised up slightly to 6.7% annual rate in second quarter

U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 6.7% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, a final estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Thursday morning. The slight upward revision of a tenth of a percentage point indicates that economic growth from April through June was heading in the right direction following last year’s pandemic-induced recession.
probuilder.com

Consumer Confidence Falls to 7-Month Low

Consumer confidence declined for a third consecutive month in September as concerns about the Delta variant and higher prices continued to dampen optimism, according to the Conference Board. The index dropped 5.9 points from 115.2 to 109.3 in September, the lowest level since March. Spending intentions for homes, cars, and...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
WBAL Radio

US consumer confidence slides for third consecutive month

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September as the rapidly-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus extends the life of a global pandemic. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.3 in September, down...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits Seven-Month Low as Near-Term Economic Outlook Dims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell to a seven-month low in September as a relentless rise in COVID-19 cases deepened concerns about the economy's near-term prospects, fitting in with expectations for a slowdown in growth in the third quarter. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. consumer confidence hits seven-month low; goods trade deficit widens

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a seven-month low in September as a relentless rise in Covid-19 cases deepened concerns about the economy's near-term prospects. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.3 this month from 115.2 in August, the third straight monthly decline. U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

US Consumer Confidence Drops To Seven-Month Low, Stocks Tumble

Consumer confidence in the U.S. declined to a seven-month low in September, falling to 109.3 from 115.2 in August, according to a report Tuesday from The Conference Board. The Present Situation Index fell from 148.9 to 143.4. The Expectations Index also saw a drop, falling from 92.8 to 86.6. The...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Housing Market Check-in: The Good, The Bad, The Hope, & The Hung Heads Among American Home Buyers

Almost exactly forty years ago, in October of 1981, interest rates for 30-year fixed mortgages peaked at 18.45%. Housing affordability, measured by dividing house prices by gross annual earnings, hovered at a history-making low of 62—that means the average American family had roughly 62% of the income necessary to qualify for a home priced at the median in the market. No one thought it was a good time to buy a home.
REAL ESTATE
marketpulse.com

NZD steadies after Friday plunge

The New Zealand dollar is trading quietly at the start of the week. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7005, up 0.01% on the day. The New Zealand dollar continues to be racked by strong volatility, as investors anxiously monitor the Evergrande crisis. The Chinese property giant failed to make a USD 85.0 million coupon payment last week, and another USD 47.5 million payment is due this week. The markets shrugged off the missed payment, and NZD/USD jumped 0.96% on Thursday. However, almost all of these gains were lost on Friday, after reports that Evergrande’s Electric Vehicle subsidiary had severe liquidity problems. The kiwi has settled down for now, but the roller-coaster ride could continue, based on new developments in the Evergrande saga. Chinese authorities are unlikely to bail out the company, but if they take measures to prevent contagion, stability in the markets will be preserved.
MARKETS
The Independent

Consumer confidence plunges as concerns rise over cost of living – survey

Consumer confidence has plunged amid increasing anxiety about the rising cost of living, a long-running survey suggests.GfK’s Consumer Confidence Barometer fell by five points to minus 13 in September, a drop not seen since October last year.All measures of the survey, including confidence in the general economic situation and personal finances, were down in comparison to last month.The index also recorded a three-point drop to minus six in the major purchase index, an indicator of consumer confidence in buying big ticket items, in worrying news for hard-pressed retailers looking to build sales as they go into the key holiday period.Confidence...
BUSINESS
constructforstl.org

Homebuilder Sentiment Improves for First Time in Three Months

From CNBC: Homebuilders in the single-family construction market are feeling better, as lumber prices are way down from sky-high levels and buyer demand is growing. Builder sentiment rose 1point in September to 76, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. It was the first increase in three months.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Brink's stock sinks toward 10-month low after revenue outlook cut

Shares of Brink's Co. dropped 2.5% toward a 10-month low in morning trading Thursday, putting them on track for a six-straight loss, after the secure cash logistics and management company cut its 2021 revenue outlook, citing the continued negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic overseas and labor shortages and inflationary pressures in the U.S. The company now expects 2021 revenue of $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion, down from the guidance range provided in July of $4.20 billion to $4.60 billion, and below the current FactSet consensus of $4.34 billion. The company expects third-quarter revenue of $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.12 billion, and sees fourth-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion, compared with expectations of $1.19 billion. The company said it has increased selling prices in the U.S., which it expects when fully implemented to offset wage increases. The stock has slumped 16.2% oer the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.3%.
STOCKS

