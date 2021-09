WASHINGTON (7NEWS) - A big matchup in Virginia in week 3 of the College football season, West Virginia will play host to No. 15 Virginia Tech. This is a rivalry game everyone looks forward to, and this will be the first time since 2019 West Virginia will play in front of their own due to Covid-19. Virginia Tech has had a killer start to their season. May we never forget week 1, V-Tech would upset The North Carolina Tar heels 17-19. A perfect tone-setter for the 2021 season as they would go on to beat Middle Tennessee 35-14 in week 2.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO