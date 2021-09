I don’t see any reason our perimeter defense won’t be good. I think we’ll probably have some frustrating missed rotation stuff in the post kinda like Gill’s first year, but we’ll see. I’m assuming Clark, Beekman, Franklin, and Statman will all be strong defenders. Hopefully the younger shooters can guard well enough to see the floor too. If Beekman and Clark can get to that 35-40 range with any kind of volume, I think we’re in good shape. I think there’s a big difference with 38 percent but hesitant to shoot (which Clark has been capable of) and 35-40 percent taking every good shot.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO