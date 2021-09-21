@Minutia how's Chile????

Mexican Independence Day is one of the biggest celebrations in Mexico. Every year from September 15 to 16 in towns across the country, bells ring out at 11 p.m. as excited crowds watch the reenactment of “El Grito de la Independencia” — the Cry of Dolores — that Father Hidalgo shouted to citizens of Dolores, Mexico in 1810, beginning of Mexico’s 11-year struggle for independence from Spain. In Mexico City, the President rings the original Liberty Bell then recites a speech. After the grite — the cry — the national anthem is sung, followed by fireworks, patriotic speeches, parades and revelry. Mariachi music and cries of “Viva Mexico” continue through the night and the following day. The red, white and green of the Mexican flag can be seen on buildings, people and food, including the most patriotic dish in Mexico: the Chiles en Nogada.
