@Minutia how's Chile????

9 days ago
sportswar.com
 9 days ago

I think we can put to bed any questions on developing QBs. -- hooman#1 09/20/2021 3:39PM. Where's @Minutia to tell us BA isnt strong or athletic enough and too white -- ftwuva 09/21/2021 09:40AM. And I just realized that you now join me in not being a chimpanzee! -- jdubforwahoowa...

Santafe New Mexican.com

Setting up for Wine & Chile Fiesta

Workers Orlando Mejia, from left, Daniel Vargas and Sergio Vargas help set up some 20 tents Wednesday for the 30th annual Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta at Magers Field. The event runs through Sunday with wine seminars, foodie events and a golf scramble. A few events still have openings. Visit santafewineandchile.org for details.
SANTA FE, NM
TravelPulse

Experience Chile’s Stunning Lakes and Volcanoes

Visitors wanting to experience a different side to Chile can take the Interlagos, or the Lakes and Volcanoes Scenic Route, located in the region of La Araucanía in the south. Travelers can take six tourist routes equaling 1,242 miles around twenty-six rivers, twenty-two lakes, seventeen active volcanoes and twelve national parks. Along the way, they can explore the rich cultures of the Mapuche and Huilliche, hike in ancient forests, kayak in brilliantly beautiful lakes and soak their weary bones in natural hot springs.
TRAVEL
sportswar.com

Imagine having the no 1 guy ...

At his weight coming in and then he decides to shirt so he can develop even further. It's possible Nic would even be ranked higher than Sam in one year. Sam has more time to strengthen, but he was tossed around pretty good at Nationals last year at 125. Again Sam will get stronger and I like what we have in him but Nic will come in with national championship expectations on day 1.
SPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Recipe: Chile Crisp

1/3 cup finely crushed dried small red chiles or red-pepper flakes. 1 teaspoon coarsely ground Sichuan peppercorns, optional. Instructions: Combine the oil, onion, ½ teaspoon sugar and ½ teaspoon salt in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion becomes evenly golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.
RECIPES
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
97.9 KICK FM

Video of an Abandoned NBA Players Massive Dream Home in Illinois

A Mega Mansion that was supposed to be the dream home for an NBA player now sits abandoned in Illinois, and the video of what inside has to be seen to be believed. The video (which does have some graphic graffiti just to warn you) says the property was actually purchased way back in 1989, and that it was refinanced multiple times since then, but the last time the property was for sale was in 2013. Now, this video is a year old so things could have changed with the property since then BUT the video is still a fascinating watch nonetheless.
NBA
CNN

Amateur divers discover 'enormously valuable' hoard of Roman coins

(CNN) — Two amateur free divers have found one of the largest collections of Roman coins in Europe off the east coast of Spain. Luis Lens and César Gimeno were diving off the island of Portitxol in Xàbia on August 24 when they found eight coins, before further dives by archaeologists returned another 45 coins, according to a press release from the University of Alicante on Tuesday.
SCIENCE
Rio Grande Sun

Weather Expedites Chile Growing

The 2021 landrace chile crop is doing wonderfully. The green chile matured midway through the third week of September and the plants have not stopped growing and producing. The individual pods that grew on the plants this year were nearly double the size of the larger pods that grew last year, therefore the yield will probably be double that of 2020. El Vecino is ecstatic.
AGRICULTURE
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where to Find Chiles en Nogada in Houston, Mexico’s Most Patriotic Dish

Mexican Independence Day is one of the biggest celebrations in Mexico. Every year from September 15 to 16 in towns across the country, bells ring out at 11 p.m. as excited crowds watch the reenactment of “El Grito de la Independencia” — the Cry of Dolores — that Father Hidalgo shouted to citizens of Dolores, Mexico in 1810, beginning of Mexico’s 11-year struggle for independence from Spain. In Mexico City, the President rings the original Liberty Bell then recites a speech. After the grite — the cry — the national anthem is sung, followed by fireworks, patriotic speeches, parades and revelry. Mariachi music and cries of “Viva Mexico” continue through the night and the following day. The red, white and green of the Mexican flag can be seen on buildings, people and food, including the most patriotic dish in Mexico: the Chiles en Nogada.
HOUSTON, TX
TravelPulse

Chile To Officially Reopen October 1

Chile has announced that it will begin accepting foreign tourists with strict entry requirements beginning October 1, after more than a year and a half of closed borders. The country will allow only fully vaccinated tourists by air through the airports in Santiago, Iquique and Antofagasta. Travelers must satisfy the country’s entry requirements to be allowed in.
LIFESTYLE
KATU.com

Peppers and Chiles

It's time to get excited about seasonal peppers! Produce expert Josh Alsberg joined us to share his always delicious tips. The first rain is here, but the summer produce isn't quite done - so let's talk about how you can bring that heat right into the cold season with peppers and chiles! Whether you want spicy heat or sweet, rich flavor, peppers have a big payoff in terms of late summer flavor - and you can preserve them for the season ahead!
AGRICULTURE
Pueblo Chieftain

Chiles & 'Chi-wees' set to spice up Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival

Pueblo Chiles are at their spicy prime so Puebloans can celebrate, without shame, the one time of year when crying in public is acceptable. Yes, it’s the 27th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival, set for Sept. 24-26. This year’s event is back to its traditional glory, featuring four live entertainment stages where more than 50 local acts will perform; the Chili and Salsa Showdown; a jalapeno eating contest for the truly brave; a parade of costumed Chihuahuas; and of course, tons of Pueblo Chiles.
PUEBLO, CO
shepherdexpress.com

Grilled Green Chile Stew

After seven enchanting years in New Mexico, I became part native. Especially my stomach. Early fall was my favorite time, in part because the end of another hot summer always brought a sweet relief, but mostly because of a certain aroma that wafted up and down the Rio Grande Valley this time of year. The large-scale roasting of green chile fills the air with a magic pungency that grounds you to that arid landscape like autumn foliage and cider do in New England.
FOOD & DRINKS
infusenews.com

Google doodle honors Chile’s National Day

On this date in 1810, Chile’s Primera Junta Nacional de Gobierno (First National Assembly) made the initial move toward autonomy, starting the beginning of the Chilean development to becoming a sovereign nation. The present Doodle honors Chile’s National Day or Fiestas Patrias with a portrayal of the South American country’s...
WORLD
sportswar.com

A dignified Southern lady.....

I do hope the barbarians don't hurt our QB's feelings and see another anxiety attack. I'm sure coach Fu left mints on Kadum's pillow to let him know he is a special person and he is loved and cherished no matter how he throws the football.
SPORTS

