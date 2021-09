This morning during the podcast, I hit upon a way of expressing what this game felt like to me. It felt like a mid-1980s Virginia Tech game. The opponent was a lower-level in-state school, Lane Stadium wasn’t full (not that I expected it to be), the fans in attendance expected to win and didn’t seem overly concerned, and perhaps, at least for me anyway, peak attention was not being paid to the game itself.

