I believe we are going to see an entirely different team on O. WRs are going to get open... and block like their life depends on it. DJU is going to hit his check downs right on the money all day. I also predict we are going to need it all with the injuries we have on D. Run game will be hit and miss, but necessary to keep BC honest and wear them out and also make more out of the PA Go routes. Deep threats will be hit- wheel routes will be hit- TDs in the Valley all night long- Bojangles will be giving away free crow for some of you to eat!!!

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO