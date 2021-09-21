LA Plaza’s AfroLatinidad Exhibit Honors Afro-Latinx People Who Founded The City
The LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a Mexican-American museum that honors the historical contributions of Hispanic influential figures in the United States. The art center that opened in 2011 has a new exhibit that is honoring those of Afro-latinx heritage in Southern California. The Afrolatinidad: Mi Casa, My City exhibit includes different art mediums and artifacts of Afro-Latinx heritage.travelnoire.com
Comments / 0