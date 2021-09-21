CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Plaza’s AfroLatinidad Exhibit Honors Afro-Latinx People Who Founded The City

By Malik Peay
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 9 days ago
The LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a Mexican-American museum that honors the historical contributions of Hispanic influential figures in the United States. The art center that opened in 2011 has a new exhibit that is honoring those of Afro-latinx heritage in Southern California. The Afrolatinidad: Mi Casa, My City exhibit includes different art mediums and artifacts of Afro-Latinx heritage.

TravelNoire

TravelNoire

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

