Cold War Kids Bring a Satisfying Conclusion to the ‘New Age Norms’ Trilogy

Fullerton, California’s Cold War Kids have, by all rights, enjoyed an enviable career as an indie blues-rock turned alternative rock turned mainstream pop-rock act during their 17 years. Lifelong fans might miss the Robbers & Cowards era of the band’s earliest lineup, but Cold War Kids remain an essential live act in their nearly two decades. If it gets them out on the road (as they are this fall, supporting Kings of Leon’s pavilion tour of the United States), then for that reason alone, a new Cold War Kids album is cause for excitement, if not celebration.