Attn: Tigers notice (from their webiste).

Trailing much of the night, the Rays rallied for three runs in the ninth to tie the contest and one in the tenth to win it. Tampa Bay (92–57) reduced its magic number for a playoff spot to six, and to clinch the AL East as well, beating the Tigers at Tropicana Field. It was just the seventh Rays win in 20 extra inning games this year.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO