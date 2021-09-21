Attn: Tigers notice (from their webiste).
DETROIT -- Due to expected inclement weather on Tuesday night, first pitch for tomorrow’s game against the Chicago White Sox has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. ET. Fans with tickets to tomorrow’s originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game can use their ticket for the 1:10 p.m. game or exchange their tickets for any of the upcoming three games over Fan Appreciation Weekend against the Kansas City Royals. Fans can exchange their tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office.virginiatech.sportswar.com
Comments / 0