I agree...there's not enough data to justify boosters for most people..

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey cite studies that say immunity wanes...but they're not taking the whole picture into account in these studies. Yes..antibodies wane....that's natural. What about T-Cells? Independent studies have also shown that T-Cell response is quite good with the vaccines. I think the FDA ruled correctly last week. In elderly and immune compromised patients, boosters might be quite helpful. In younger patients, I don't think there's enough evidence that a 6-8 month booster is needed. They'd be better off getting shots in the arms of the unvaccinated.

