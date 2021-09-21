I agree...there's not enough data to justify boosters for most people..
They cite studies that say immunity wanes...but they're not taking the whole picture into account in these studies. Yes..antibodies wane....that's natural. What about T-Cells? Independent studies have also shown that T-Cell response is quite good with the vaccines. I think the FDA ruled correctly last week. In elderly and immune compromised patients, boosters might be quite helpful. In younger patients, I don't think there's enough evidence that a 6-8 month booster is needed. They'd be better off getting shots in the arms of the unvaccinated.
