The Milk Carton Kids Became a Band on ‘Prologue’

John Prine‘s 2005 album Fair & Square was greatly anticipated at its release seeing as it was his first album of entirely new material since 1995’s Lost Dogs and Mixed Blessings. During this ten year gap, he released a highly-acclaimed duet album of mostly covers (the much-loved In Spite of Ourselves), an album where he re-recorded 15 of his older songs (Souvenirs), married his manager, raised two sons and a stepson, and had a cancerous growth surgically removed from his neck. The gradual rise of Americana and indie-folk in the early 21st century found a new generation of musicians heavily influenced by Prine. Whether he liked it or not, his reputation as an American Treasure was safely in place. After being invited by then-Poet Laureate Ted Kooser to discuss his lyrics at the Library of Congress in 2005, Prine told NPR’s Melissa Block, “I could just sit there in a museum now.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO