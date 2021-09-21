The Milk Carton Kids Became a Band on ‘Prologue’
The Milk Carton Kids are tight. They walk on stage in sharp suits, often singing into one microphone, with well-rehearsed harmonies and sometimes even better-rehearsed jokes between songs. More than anything, they are restrained. Most of their barnburner tracks like “Girls Gather Round” and “Heaven” have Joey Ryan’s patient fingerpicking at their foundation, keeping things firmly in-bounds even as Kenneth Pattengale lights up the fretboard.www.popmatters.com
Comments / 0