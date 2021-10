We needn’t look very far to find controversy over the American flag. Although raised triumphantly by U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi; proudly flown over victory parades as Johnnies came marching home, (the original ANTIFA); and wondrously planted on the moon in 1969; where, when, how and why it’s fluttered has often been a bone of contention. To some, the stars and stripes is a powerful symbol of freedom and democracy while others believe it represents an illusion, promises broken and hopes shattered.

BARRE, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO