Police: Woman wanted after report of puppy thrown into ocean
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman after beachgoers at a Georgia beach reported that an injured puppy was being thrown into the ocean earlier this month. Tybee Island police officers encountered the dog’s owner Sept. 12 and retrieved the puppy, the agency said in a statement. Police say she told officers her dog had been injured a week earlier, and she did not have the money to seek medical treatment.www.theintelligencer.com
