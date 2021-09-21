CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackass star Patty Perez dead at 57: The actress passed away after suffering from kidney failure due to Type 1 diabetes

 9 days ago

Patty Perez who starred in two Jackass movies has passed away at the age of 57.

The actress, who was also known as Goddess Patty, had been suffering from complications with her kidneys after battling diabetes for years.

Perez died at a hospital in Reno, Nevada, where she had been living recently, on Friday, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5R01_0c39ANQk00
Sad loss: Patty Perez of the hit movie Jackass has passed away at the age of 57

Her daughter Priscilla confirmed the death and told the site Patty had been 'treated for complications related to her type 1 diabetes.'

'We want to express our immense gratitude for the love and kindness everyone has shown to our mom,' said the daughter.

'Being able to entertain and bring light and happiness to people was the highlight of her life. She was so proud of the work she did in the film industry.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHCLj_0c39ANQk00
Tough time: The star, who was also known as Goddess Patty, had been suffering from complications with her kidneys after battling diabetes for years.

There is a Go Fund Me page set up for Perez wit the hope of collecting $6,000 for her funeral expenses, as well as other things.

It was added she had been battling her type 1 diabetes since birth.

And the daughter also shared that her passing was no way related to COVID, which has now seen more deaths than the 1918 Spanish flu.

Patty was also battling her weight which contributed to her poor health.

In 2006 she was in the film Jackass 2 and also the follow up, Jackass 2.5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCRSH_0c39ANQk00
Her work: In 2006 she was in the film Jackass 2 and also the follow up, Jackass 2.5. Seen with, from left, John Waters, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine, and Wee Man in 2006
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQ4Fm_0c39ANQk00
Her costars: Director Jeff Tremaine (left) arrives with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville for the MTV Europe Music Awards in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2006

She played herself opposite costar Jason Acuna, who also went by the nickname Wee Man.

In one Jackass skit, she laid on top of Acuna; her body was large enough to hide him completely.

Jackass' top star Johnny Knoxville seems to get a laugh out of this asking where 'Wee man' went.

She also appeared on one episode of My Big Fat Fetish about men who were attracted to larger women. The show also explored how challenging it was for her to do simple things because of her weight.

Patty is survived by her four children, her mother and her grandchildren, Priscilla shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdKnB_0c39ANQk00
The stars: From left, Steve-O, Wee Man, Ryan Dunn, Preston Lacy, Bam Marjera, Dave England, Johnny Knoxville and Ehren McGhehe of Jackass pose in the press room at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in LA

