Seattle, WA

Falling is not a normal part of aging; it can be prevented

By Herb Weisbaum
KOMO News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalling tends to be more serious when you’re older, often resulting in broken limbs, concussions, fractured hips, and other injuries that require a trip to the emergency room. “Falls that are associated with injury are the leading cause of death in older adults age 65 and older,” said Nicole Amico...

komonews.com

