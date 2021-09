The family of Gabby Petito has accused the lawyer for the family of her missing boyfriend of using images of the van life blogger, whose body was found in a Wyoming forest on Sunday, to try and drum up business.Ms Petito, whose death was ruled a homicide by a coroner on Tuesday, disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in August. Mr Laundrie, a “person of interest” in the case, has since also gone missing, prompting a major ongoing manhunt for him. In a letter addressed to Steven Bertolino via their attorney Richard Stafford, Ms...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO