Investors betting against AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and GameStop Corporation's shares on the stock market are slowly limping on recovering a small fraction of their losses following the company's share price increase this year. AMC and GameStop Corporation became the center of a public tussle between retail and institutional investors, with the former inflicting heavy losses on the latter after collectively purchasing the companies' shares and driving the share prices to record highs. This led to billions of dollars in losses for the institutional hedge funds, and those who bet against both companies have reversed some of these, with those shorting GameStop shares faring better than their AMC counterparts since June, indicates data from last week.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO