Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Sept. 23

Three dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first pup is Tequila, a 1-year-old terrier mix with a brown, black and white coat. She had been previously adopted, but was returned to her foster after the adopted family's dog didn't bond with her. It is recommended she go to a home without small animals or small children. Her adoption fee is $100.