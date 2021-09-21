CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ormond Beach, FL

Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Sept. 23

By Jarleene Almenas
ormondbeachobserver.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first pup is Tequila, a 1-year-old terrier mix with a brown, black and white coat. She had been previously adopted, but was returned to her foster after the adopted family's dog didn't bond with her. It is recommended she go to a home without small animals or small children. Her adoption fee is $100.

www.ormondbeachobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venus, FL
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
Ormond Beach, FL
Lifestyle
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy