CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fall sweeps in this week and the tropical weather heads out to sea!

By Bob Jeswald
cenlanow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news for some big fall changes in our forecast! This stagnant air mass we feel now has post remnants of Nicolas hanging on and it’ll be squeezed out soon. The big shift for our weather pattern will begin to show a dynamic 180 degrees from tropical…To cool, dry, and true fall weather. The cool front sweeps through during the first day of fall or the autumnal equinox. It officially arrives for us at 3:21 PM ET Wednesday.

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Pleasant weather and cool temperatures close out the week

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Passing Clouds, Cool. Hi 67. TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 46. FRIDAY: Sunny & Refreshing! Hi 68. High pressure is going to settle into Central PA today and dry weather will persist through the end of the week. Today and tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine with just a few daytime clouds, especially this afternoon. Highs both days will struggle to get out of the mid-60s, with overnight lows freefalling into the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be our coolest morning of the season thus far! Some parts of northern Pennsylvania will dip into the 30s early Friday!
ENVIRONMENT
Denver Post

Denver weather: Cool fall days ahead for the rest of the week

Denver will experience its chilliest day since May on Thursday, with temperatures barely rising into the 60s. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will only hit 60 degrees on Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies and light winds will make for a chilly fall day before a nighttime low of 45 degrees.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out To Sea#Tropics#Sweeps#In The Rain

Comments / 0

Community Policy