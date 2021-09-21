Fall sweeps in this week and the tropical weather heads out to sea!
Great news for some big fall changes in our forecast! This stagnant air mass we feel now has post remnants of Nicolas hanging on and it’ll be squeezed out soon. The big shift for our weather pattern will begin to show a dynamic 180 degrees from tropical…To cool, dry, and true fall weather. The cool front sweeps through during the first day of fall or the autumnal equinox. It officially arrives for us at 3:21 PM ET Wednesday.www.cenlanow.com
