Fall sweeps in this week and the tropical weather heads out to sea!

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Passing Clouds, Cool. Hi 67. TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Lo 46. FRIDAY: Sunny & Refreshing! Hi 68. High pressure is going to settle into Central PA today and dry weather will persist through the end of the week. Today and tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine with just a few daytime clouds, especially this afternoon. Highs both days will struggle to get out of the mid-60s, with overnight lows freefalling into the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be our coolest morning of the season thus far! Some parts of northern Pennsylvania will dip into the 30s early Friday!

