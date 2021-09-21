Activision-Blizzard is now being investigated by four state and federal regulators as its top legal VP departs

Activision Blizzard has been hit with more lawsuits in the past few weeks than... well, I don't have a funny comparison. It's just been sued a lot, okay?. The Call Of Duty publisher has found itself in especially hot water for the last few months. In July it was hit by a lawsuit from the state of California in regards to claims of harassment and a toxic workplace culture that was enabled by a pervasive "frat boy culture" at the company. Not long after that, Activision employees campaigning for a better work environment, teamed up with Communications Workers of America (CWA) to file a separate lawsuit over unfair labor practices.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO