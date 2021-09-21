CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision-Blizzard is now being investigated by four state and federal regulators as its top legal VP departs

By Bree Royce
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we covered the news that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is now investigating Activision-Blizzard in the wake of its ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit and associated scandal. As we noted, the feds have subpoenaed Activision along with executives including Bobby Kotick, seeking everything from personnel files and board meeting minutes to termination documents and Kotick’s communications relating to employee complaints.

Union organizers call Activision-Blizzard’s $18M EEOC settlement a ‘slap in the face’

Monday night, we reported on a planned settlement between Activision-Blizzard and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC was one of four state and federal agencies investigating and/or suing the company in relation to its ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination scandal. But Blizzard announced plans to settle the EEOC-related claims by creating an $18M fund “to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants,” with the excess divided among relevant charities “as approved by the EEOC.”
Activision Blizzard Gets Sued By The United States Government, Reaches Settlement

Activision Blizzard has been hit with more lawsuits in the past few weeks than... well, I don't have a funny comparison. It's just been sued a lot, okay?. The Call Of Duty publisher has found itself in especially hot water for the last few months. In July it was hit by a lawsuit from the state of California in regards to claims of harassment and a toxic workplace culture that was enabled by a pervasive "frat boy culture" at the company. Not long after that, Activision employees campaigning for a better work environment, teamed up with Communications Workers of America (CWA) to file a separate lawsuit over unfair labor practices.
Activision Blizzard settles its EEOC lawsuit with an $18 million payout

To be able to settle a lawsuit introduced by the US Equal Employment Alternative Fee, Activision Blizzard has agreed to determine an $18 million fund for eligible claimants — which means, workers who had been harmed by the corporate’s discriminatory hiring and administration practices. The EEOC lawsuit was filed Monday, and that very same afternoon, Activision Blizzard introduced the $18 million conclusion.
Activision Blizzard Strikes An $18 Million Deal Over Its Workplace Harassment Lawsuit

Popular game maker Activision Blizzard reached an $18 million settlement with the U.S. government over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees at the company. Activision Blizzard, which is behind the hugely popular game franchises Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush, confirmed the deal was...
Activision-Blizzard says it’s settling with the EEOC, committing $18M to victims and charities

Last week, we covered the revelation that multiple federal agencies, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, were investigating Activision-Blizzard in the wake of its ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit and associated scandal, to say nothing of lawsuits by the California DFEH and the National Labor Relations Board. One of those four, the EEOC probe, has apparently come to an end.
Activision Blizzard Stock Crumbles amid Workplace Practice Investigation

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is a video game developer that's been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The company's workplace complaints have spiraled out of control. Now, the SEC is investigating the company, and its CEO, Bobby Kotick, has been subpoenaed. Its stock has fallen into a tailspin amid...
Activision Blizzard working with regulators to address, resolve workplace complaints as lawsuits pile up

Activision Blizzard is working with regulators to address and resolve workplace complaints as a slew of lawsuits have piled up against the video game giant. The trouble began with a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing in July, which accused Activision of paying its female employees less than their male counterparts and providing them with fewer opportunities to advance, fostering a "frat boy workplace culture", and ignoring complaints by female employees of blatant harassment, discrimination and retaliation. The company issued a lengthy statement calling the DFEH's allegations "distorted, and in many cases false, descriptions of Blizzard’s past."
US regulators target Activision Blizzard workplace

Activision Blizzard on Monday said US securities regulators are digging into whether the video game giant properly disclosed concerns about a toxic, sexist workplace. The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking information from the company, executives and former employees. The SEC "is conducting an investigation concerning the company's disclosures regarding...
Blizzard Entertainment chief legal officer departs company after three years

Blizzard Entertainment’s chief legal officer, Claire Hart, has left the company after more than three years. Hart made the announcement via LinkedIn, where she wrote “I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day. “The past three years have been full of unexpected twists...
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Says Company is Working with Investigations - News

It was revealed yesterday the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started its own investigation into how Activision Blizzard handled employee allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in a new press release said the company will continue to work with the investigations into...
Blizzard chief legal officer departs amid multiple lawsuits

Blizzard Entertainment's chief legal officer has left the company. Claire Hart announced her departure on LinkedIn yesterday, having exited Blizzard on Friday. She worked at the World of Warcraft developer for more than three years, prior to which she spent over a decade at Google. While she was technically employed...
Activision Blizzard Chief Legal Officer Quits as Company Battles Misconduct and Discrimination Claims

Gaming company Activision Blizzard lost another high-ranking employee today as it battles a series of lawsuits over workplace culture and unfair labor practices including pay, harassment and discrimination issues. On Tuesday, the Santa Monica-based gaming publisher’s chief legal officer of Blizzard Entertainment Claire Hart quit. This follows the departures of...
The U.S. Government Has Activision Blizzard In Its Crosshairs

The legal situation at Activision Blizzard has grown increasingly difficult as it faces down lawsuits from a variety of sources, such as the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing and employees attempting to unionize. The federal government has now gotten involved in the matter, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission launching its own inquiry into the company.
Activision Blizzard Lawsuits And Investigations : Timeline Of Events

The anti-discrimination lawsuit the state of California filed against Activision Blizzard in July has only grown more serious over time, with allegations of harassment and worker intimidation related to unfair labor practices. So much has happened since the suit was brought forward that it can be difficult identifying the various pieces and the implications it has for the company--and its workers and ex-workers. Below we try to give a brief timeline of the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, tracking the beginning through to its more recent developments, including an investigation by the SEC.
