CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins mailbag: How to fix offensive line, who to blame for loss to Bills and more

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins’ promising start to the 2021 season was fleeting, as the Buffalo Bills dominated the team in a 35-0 blowout at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 2. Not only were the Dolphins embarrassed in front of their home crowd but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left early because of a rib injury.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Will Bills' O-line bounce back vs. Dolphins?

The Bills Wire podcast is back to cover all things Buffalo Bills football over the course of the 2021 season. Host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) is joined by managing editor Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) once again. Week 1 came and went with a Bills loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Confusion also surfaced...
NFL
Fox News

Chris Mortensen believes that Deshaun Watson will play this season

In one of the most bizarre sports stories in recent memory, Deshaun Watson remains eligible to play in the NFL but has been inactive ever since 22 women accused him of sexual misconduct. Interestingly, ESPN insider Chris Mortensen still believes that Watson will play in the NFL this season. Here...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemuel Jeanpierre
chatsports.com

Miami Dolphins first drive screams the need for an offensive line

The Miami Dolphins first offensive drive was a showcase at the embarrassment that is the team’s offensive line and they will not succeed without fixing it. The Dolphins starting front of Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Dieter, Robert Hunt, and Jesse Davis looked awful on their first three plays. Specifically, the left side where Jackson and Kindley lined up.
NFL
FOX Sports

Bills vs. Dolphins odds: How to bet, picks, more

The Buffalo Bills will be on the road in Week 2 to face the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo struggled to score against Pittsburgh's defense in Week 1. Josh Allen threw the ball 51 times but finished with just 270 yards and 1 touchdown in defeat. Miami held off New England in...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#Rams#Chiefs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders#Ol#The O Line#Kc#Super Bowl#Rpo#Texans#Gm
Times Union

Bills vs Dolphins: How to watch and stream online

The Buffalo Bills (0-1) were expected by many football pundits to make a run at the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season, but questions abound following a disappointing 23-16 setback vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL season opener. Up next for the Bills: a trip...
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins looking at changes on offensive line after unit was obliterated by Bills

MIAMI GARDENS — After the Miami Dolphins surrendered six sacks and 11 quarterback hits in Sunday’s 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, changes could be coming to the team’s offensive line heading into a Week 3 matchup in Las Vegas with the Raiders. “We’ll take a look at personnel and...
NFL
92.9 Jack FM

List of Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills are looking to win their first game of the 2021 regular season this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills will not only need to play better than they did against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 1, but also battle the intense heat down in Miami; with a heat index over 100 on the field.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Matchups: Miami Dolphins defense vs. Buffalo Bills offense

Both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play a physical style of defense that smothers you and makes you almost feel claustrophobic. When these two teams get together, the Dolphin defense becomes a shell of itself. Josh and Stefon Diggs have quite a bit to do with it as Allen went for 639 yards, 7 touchdowns, and just one interception against Miami last season. Diggs had 15 catches for 229 yards and one touchdown in two games vs the Dolphins in 2020.
NFL
BillsDigest

Bills at Dolphins Preview: Matchups, Storylines, Betting Lines and a Prediction

Just one week into this intriguing NFL season, there is already a surprise in the AFC East: The Miami Dolphins sitting alone atop the standings with a 1-0 record. They're being chased by the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, who invade Miami on Sunday looking to rebound from a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which their offensive juggernaut was stifled.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Brian Flores to shuffle offensive line in Week 3 matchup with Raiders, per report

Some changes might be made by the Miami Dolphins on the offensive front, and as early as this week, as they ready to take on the red-hot Las Vegas Raiders. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa now nursing injured ribs that Flores initially labeled as day-to-day, but turned out to be fractured, the team announcing the news on Wednesday. That means it'll be Jacoby Brissett taking the field on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and protecting him from pass rushers will be paramount. To that end, a shuffle on the offensive line is potentially in play.
NFL
FanSided

Will Fuller returns but he won’t help the Dolphins offensive line

The Miami Dolphins got some good news on Monday with the return of Will Fuller to the roster but the question is, will it matter?. Miami was crushed by the Bills on Sunday and frankly, Will Fuller wouldn’t have made much of a difference than Will Smith. Miami couldn’t keep their QBs upright long enough to get a receiver downfield. Fuller may be able to pull coverage but if the offensive line can’t block it really won’t matter.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy