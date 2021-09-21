CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4 Pro Comparison Shows How Gorgeous This Game is on Both Consoles

By Aernout van de Velde
wccftech.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4 Pro comparison video has been released, showing how gorgeous Ember Lab’s title looks on both consoles. mentioned it in our review – the game supports two display modes on PS5, whereas there’s only one display mode on PS4 Pro, but how do these versions compare? Well, according to a new graphics comparison, courtesy of IGN, Kena looks absolutely gorgeous on both. Check out the Kena: Bridge of Spirits graphics comparison down below:

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Use Photo Mode in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

In such a charming world, you're going to want to learn how to use photo mode in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the latest action-adventure from Ember Lab, is full of scenic landscapes and and thriving environments. Between exploring the world and battling fearsome enemies, it'll be hard to resist snapping a few shots here and there.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

How Long Kena: Bridge of Spirits Takes to Beat

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the latest timed PlayStation console exclusive and it looks pretty great. Coming with some gorgeous visuals and interesting mythological theming, there's a lot of reasons to want to give it a go. That being said, you may wonder how much playtime you will get out of your new purchase. Here's what you should know about how long Kena: Bridge of Spirits takes to beat..
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits how to unlock Master Spirit Guide difficulty

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has four different difficulty options to choose from, but the hardest, Master Spirit Guide difficulty, isn’t available right from the moment you boot up the game. Combat is where most of the challenge lies in Kena, whether you are playing on the normal mode or the hardest difficulty.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Grier
pushsquare.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: What Are the Differences Between PS5 and PS4 Versions?

How are the PS5 and PS4 versions of Kena: Bridge of Spirits different from each other? What are the main differences, and in what ways are they the same? Kena: Bridge of Spirits is out on both PS5 and PS4, but there are a couple of notable differences between consoles. As part of our Kena: Bridge of Spirits guide, we're going to explain how the game's versions are different (and how they're mostly the same).
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5, PC Comparison Video Highlights Better Shadows and Ambient Occlusion on PC and More

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks great on both PC and PlayStation consoles, but the PC version has an edge when it comes to visuals, as highlighted in a new comparison video. The new PlayStation 5, PC comparison video, which has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the two versions of the game shared the same texture quality but different shadow quality, ambient occlusion, and drawing distance, which are all better in the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Ps4 Pro#Consoles#Playstation Store#Ember Lab#Ign#Kena Bridge Of Spirits#Future Of Gaming#Polish
gamespew.com

Here’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ Gorgeous Launch Trailer

It’s been a long time coming, but Kena: Bridge of Spirits is finally just around the corner: it’s releasing tomorrow. And to prepare for its launch, developer Ember Lab has released a brand new launch trailer showing off just a fraction of the game. Kena: Bridge of Spirits tells the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

How to Defeat Spirit/Ghost Enemies in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

In the second half of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you’ll encounter new enemies – spirits that seemingly can’t be hurt. Here’s how to defeat them. During the quest that sees you searching for Toshi’s spirit in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you’ll come across a new enemy type. These large brutes are ghosts, or spirits, and seemingly can’t be damaged. No matter how many times you swing your weapon at them, you can’t hurt them. Thankfully, there’s a way to give them a physical form, allowing you to defeat them.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

New Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.05 Disables PS5 Activity Resume Game Feature, Packs Photo Mode Changes and Fixes Various Bugs

Following the game’s release earlier this week, developer Ember Lab has released Kena Bridge of Spirits Update 1.05 across PS5 and PS4. Here’s what it does. The latest patch for Kena packs some changes to the game’s photo mode, including an increase in the maximum camera sensitivity. In addition, the update enables photo mode when sitting with the joyful Rot. Furthermore, this new update includes various fixes for various reported issues, fixes for minor audio, visual, and collision bugs included.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Watch the First 10 Minutes on Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PS4 Pro

Out today, we’re rather besotted with Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Read our review to find out why, though if you’ve seen a trailer of the game you’ll already know how just how beautiful this game looks. We reviewed the game on PS5, and so were met with crisp resolution and 60fps performance. But what about PS4?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
SONY
Eurogamer.net

Kena: Bridge of Spirits review - a gorgeous yet unoriginal adventure

In a short introductory text, Kena: Bridge of Spirits sketches out its world, before throwing you right into its midst. A beautiful forest, and you, Kena, a spirit guide. You know how it goes: spirits are mostly happy enough to go to their final resting place, though a few are not, bound to the forest by their regrets. It's Kena's role to find them, give them a good whacking and then help them move on. The spirit's negativity also takes a physical form - rot, which infects the forest and attracts other unhappy spirits. However, to Kena the rot is also a friend, and whenever she finds little rot creatures, they are happy to join her to aid with combat and various puzzles.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Finally Sets Out For PC, Consoles Today

Fans who’ve been looking forward to Ember Lab’s first release need do so no longer. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has arrived, and gamers can check it out on both PC and PlayStation. Looking something from the likes of Pixar rather than a game studio,, Kena: Bridge of Spirits presents players with a mystery to solve and a large world within which to gather clues.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

How to Increase Rot Level in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena is tasked with guiding spirits to the afterlife. While it’s a tough job she isn’t alone, the Rot are there to help her out! In this guide for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, we’ll tell you how to increase your Rot level and get more Rot on your side for the adventure!
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Ghostrunner Comes to Xbox Series and PS5 with Graphical Enhancements

Ghostrunner is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X today. The game will launch in physical and digital versions. Additionally, the game will also be free to upgrade for players who already own the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The upgrade will be available for all players of their respective versions when they play the game in the next-gen system.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.Au contraire. On 6...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Marvel’s Avengers Making the Surprise Jump to Xbox Game Pass this Week

Still haven’t tried out Marvel’s Avengers? The superhero game didn’t quite make the splash Square Enix was hoping for a launch, but it’s been improved with updates, and soon anybody with an Xbox Game Pass subscription can jump in. Yup, starting this week, Game Pass subscribers can tackle the full Avengers experience, including the recently-released War for Wakanda expansion…
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy