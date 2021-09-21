Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4 Pro Comparison Shows How Gorgeous This Game is on Both Consoles
The first Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS5 & PS4 Pro comparison video has been released, showing how gorgeous Ember Lab’s title looks on both consoles. mentioned it in our review – the game supports two display modes on PS5, whereas there’s only one display mode on PS4 Pro, but how do these versions compare? Well, according to a new graphics comparison, courtesy of IGN, Kena looks absolutely gorgeous on both. Check out the Kena: Bridge of Spirits graphics comparison down below:wccftech.com
Comments / 0