Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Kenneth J. Torsoe announced today that he is no longer actively pursuing his August 27 offer to the Board of Directors of Sunnyside Bancorp Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNY) to purchase the company for $22 per share because the Board has not responded to his offer. He also announced that he intends to commence a tender offer for the company's stock soon. 'I made a good faith offer to acquire Sunnyside for $1.75 per share more than the price of only $20.25 in the deal with Rhodium BA Holdings. I also offered to engage in a face-to-face auction that would generate the highest price to Sunnyside shareholders.' Mr. Torsoe explained that neither he, his attorney, nor any other member of his team has received any response. All they got was deafening silence, which is the response that Mr. Torsoe's team had repeatedly gotten from Sunnyside.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO