Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.

HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement for a Total of $4.8 Million Oversubscribed Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ('HIRE' or the 'Company'), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $2,836,100 (the 'Offering'). Including the first tranche financing that closed on August 27, 2021, the Company issued a total of 16,120,378 units at $0.30 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,836,100, exceeding the initial financing target of $3,000,000. Insiders subscribed for $538,053 or 11% of the last two tranches.
albuquerqueexpress.com

MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets announces JTEC AutoWorld has launched the EBAY retail segment as part of its online Auto Parts platform, at www.ebay.com/usr/jtecauto.
albuquerqueexpress.com

A2Z Signs Sales Partnership Agreement For North America

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced that it has signed a sales partnership agreement with Tulik Sky to support the Company's expansion in North America of its Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform. A2Z's state-of-the-art Cust2Mate Smart...
albuquerqueexpress.com

SOHM, Inc., Signed a Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Californian Pharmaceutical Company

SOHM, Inc. has taken a step forward in establishing its manufacturing base and network in the USA. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has signed a definitive agreement for its long-awaited acquisition of a leading Southern California based pharmaceutical company.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,334 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Love Pharma, Inc., Formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Announces Name Change, Consolidation, and Acquisition of Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV) (the 'Company') announces that it has changed its name, has completed the arms-length acquisition of all of the shares of private BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Kick'), and has affected a two for one consolidation. The Company has issued 183,067,857 common shares, at a deemed value of $0.10 per share, to the shareholders of Kick. In concurrent transactions, the Company issued 20,000,000 shares to the shareholders of 1288339 BC Ltd at a deemed price of $0.10 and issued 3,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to Callitas Health, Inc., pursuant to certain product license agreements.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lucky Extends the Maturity Date and Amends Terms of the Convertible Debenture

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) 'Lucky' or the 'Company') announces that it has reached agreement with holders of the convertible debenture entered into on October 4, 2018 (the 'Debenture'), which Debenture is set to mature on October 4, 2021. Pursuant to the amendment to the Debenture, the maturity date is extended by two years to October 4, 2023, the interest rate lowered to 8% per annum and the conversion price to $0.10 per unit (the 'Unit'), with each Unit being comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 per common share until October 4, 2023 (the 'Amended Agreement'). As at April 30, 2021, the Debenture was valued at $1,259,321.
albuquerqueexpress.com

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ('CYduct') yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and key corporate milestones, Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer stated, 'Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as we completed our capital restructuring and name change transactions and began to implement our vision of establishing CYduct Diagnostics as a leading company providing innovative solutions within the women's healthcare marketplace. We have taken several steps during the last fiscal year to accelerate our growth plans, such as enhancing our financial reporting structure, expanding our clinical strategies, making a strategic acquisition which we believe will be accretive, and solidifying our key strategic research agreement with Yale University.'
albuquerqueexpress.com

Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, released a 'Letter to Stockholders' discussing the development of several key strategic partnerships and other business initiatives aimed at expanding the company's commercial reach. The Letter to Stockholders is available below.
WESTMINSTER, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Local Investor Announces Intention to Commence Tender Offer for Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. Because the Board is Ignoring Shareholders

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Kenneth J. Torsoe announced today that he is no longer actively pursuing his August 27 offer to the Board of Directors of Sunnyside Bancorp Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNY) to purchase the company for $22 per share because the Board has not responded to his offer. He also announced that he intends to commence a tender offer for the company's stock soon. 'I made a good faith offer to acquire Sunnyside for $1.75 per share more than the price of only $20.25 in the deal with Rhodium BA Holdings. I also offered to engage in a face-to-face auction that would generate the highest price to Sunnyside shareholders.' Mr. Torsoe explained that neither he, his attorney, nor any other member of his team has received any response. All they got was deafening silence, which is the response that Mr. Torsoe's team had repeatedly gotten from Sunnyside.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cryptex Added Tether Trc20 to the Listing

Anonymous cryptocurrency exchange Cryptex added TRC20 standard Tether for trading on the exchange. Given the problems of the Ethereum network, the stabelcoin based on the Tron blockchain has a number of advantages and is ready to squeeze the big brother. 'TRC20 tokens use a different consensus algorithm from the ERC20...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Empress Royalty Increases Gold Stream on Sierra Antapite Mine and Seeks New Debt Provider

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it is funding an additional payment of US$2.5M gold stream agreement (the 'Stream') on the Sierra Antapite producing gold mine in Peru. 'The result of increasing the stream...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Falcon Oversubscribes Private Placement - Closes $535,210

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has oversubscribed its non-brokered private placement announced on September 24th 2021. The Company has raised a total of $535,210 by issuing 4,117,000 Flow-Through Units (the 'FT Offering'). Each...
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

Intuitive set the standard in the robotic-assisted surgery market. No one has caught up. Illumina’s gene sequencing instruments are the benchmark for an area of medicine that is booming. Align Technology is fending off competition with its integration of technology into the orthodontic process. There are plenty of good reasons...
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Salesforce Are Down Nearly 2.5% Today

Salesforce upped its current-year revenue growth guidance to 24%, and thinks it will grow another 20% next year. Shares of cloud-based software pioneer Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are down 2.4% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The market in general is down today, and tech stocks in particular are getting hit as interest rates tick up again on concerns about inflation (higher interest rates decrease the value of long-term earnings, thus hurting stocks).
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
