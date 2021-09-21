Little Change to Average LA County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped one-tenth of a cent Tuesday to $4.401 one day after rising two-tenths of a cent. The average price is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but 1.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.182 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.169 since the start of the year.