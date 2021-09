Funding will fuel growth for the brand management experts as they expand team and technology to support new clients in Europe and the US. Frontify, the leading provider of brand management software, today announced it has raised an additional $50M in Series C funding, led by Revaia (formerly Gaia Capital Partners) with participation from HighSage Ventures and existing investors EQT Ventures, Blossom Capital, and Tenderloin Ventures.

