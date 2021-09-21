CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume in a few weeks -state media

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday that talks with world powers over reviving its 2015 nuclear deal would resume in a few weeks, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

“Every meeting requires prior coordination and the preparation of an agenda. As previously emphasised, the Vienna talks will resume soon and over the next few weeks,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to IRNA.

The world powers held six rounds of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna to try and work out how both can return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which was abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018. The talks stopped in June, pending the start of Iran’s new government.

