Detectives Treating Death of Man Found in El Monte as ‘Suspicious’
The fatal shooting of a man in El Monte is being treated as a suspicious death Tuesday, police say. Officers from the El Monte Police Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at the three-way intersection of Elliot Avenue, Meeker Avenue and Mountain View Road at approximately 7:35 p.m. Monday and discovered a male victim in one vehicle bleeding with a gunshot wound to the head. Police found a handgun inside the vehicle, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Information Bureau.mynewsla.com
