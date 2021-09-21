CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, KY

Larry Nolan Bruner, 69

By The Jessamine Journal
The Jessamine Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Nolan Bruner, 69, Cleo Avenue, Lancaster, Kentucky died peacefully at his home on Friday, 17 September 2021. Larry was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on 9 September 1952 and graduated from Jessamine County High School in 1971. He served the public as a police officer for 24 years (1981-2006). A few of his professional accomplishments were graduating from the FBI National Academy, class # 186. He founded the Nicholasville Police Drug Enforcement Unit and culminated his career as the Assistant Police Chief. Larry was an honest and honorable servant to the community. He was a friend to all and the best crappie fisherman in Okeechobee, Florida. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Teresa (Mulcahy). He was a loving father of two sons, Larry “Nolan” Bruner Jr. (Jessica) – Jessamine County, Shawn Thomas Bruner (Nikki) – Ft. Bliss, Texas, his mother Eva C. Goldey – Nicholasville, and his sister Teresa Ann Rose. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas (Tommy) Nolan Bruner, his brother David Carter Bruner, and his brother-in-law Robin Rose. Services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 22 September 5-8 p.m.; the funeral will be held on Thursday, 23 September 1 p.m. at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Lee Baltzer officiating. Bearers will be Larry “Nolan” Bruner Jr., Shawn Thomas Bruner, Michael Shannon Bibb, Bruce Edward Mulcahy Jr., Billy Wayne Poor, and Dennis Parrish. Honorary bearers will be Jackie Dale Bruner, Butch Canter, David Canter, Lowell Conley, Charlie Floyd, Eddie Pike, Bowie Taylor, Brad Teater, and Barry Waldrop.

