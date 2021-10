Fall officially begins this week, and with the temperature cooling, it’s a great time to stay indoors and plunge into video games. There are a ton of exciting projects coming out this year, and we thought it would be a great time to highlight some easier-to-miss titles. Like leaves from a tree, indies can fall onto the gaming scene in a flurry, sometimes making it difficult to get an idea of what is out there. This year, we are happy to help rake up a big pile of these independent titles for you to jump into. Over the next few months, we will take a look at what’s going on with these games. We’ll dive into what’s launching and tons of exciting indie scene news. From triple-I releases to lesser-known titles, get ready to celebrate fall’s indies.

