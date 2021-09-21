New York Yankees: Does the hot Aaron Judge deserve a long-term contract?
The New York Yankee’s slugger Aaron Judge burst onto the Major League scene in 2017. He played in 155 games, getting 52 home runs and hitting .284 with 114 RBIs. He was heralded as the new Yankee Star, the new Mickey Mantle. He was a Silver Slugger, Rookie of the Year, All-Star, and came second in the MVP voting. However, with all of those accolades, he was never the same again, that is, until the 2021 season.empiresportsmedia.com
