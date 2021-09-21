CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees: Does the hot Aaron Judge deserve a long-term contract?

By William Parlee
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankee’s slugger Aaron Judge burst onto the Major League scene in 2017. He played in 155 games, getting 52 home runs and hitting .284 with 114 RBIs. He was heralded as the new Yankee Star, the new Mickey Mantle. He was a Silver Slugger, Rookie of the Year, All-Star, and came second in the MVP voting. However, with all of those accolades, he was never the same again, that is, until the 2021 season.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
MLB
WestfairOnline

Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira sells Greenwich estate for $7M

Former New York Yankees first baseman and ESPN personality Mark Teixeira has sold his Greenwich estate for $7 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, whose address was not disclosed, includes a Shingle-style home set on 2.4 acres. The gated abode features six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The main two floors offer 9,764 square feet of total living space.
GREENWICH, CT
NJ.com

Red Sox cry foul! Aaron Judge, feeling like ‘a cat with 9 lives,’ saves Yankees after blown call

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge should have been out twice batting in the eighth inning Sunday night with the Red Sox up a run, one down and two runners on base. If Boston first baseman Bobby Dalbec hadn’t become gun shy going after a 1-2 foul pop near the stands, he makes the grab on a ball that should be caught 10 out of 10 times and Judge is out facing former teammate Adam Ottavino.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Yankees: Aaron Judge’s 2021 season has justified a long-term extension

For a player as dynamic as Aaron Judge, there’s been a lot of criticism hurled his way during his career. The two primary complaints? Injuries and strikeouts, which have been cited when considering whether or not he should be a member of the New York Yankees for the majority of his career.
MLB
sneakernews.com

Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge Gets His Own adidas Forum Mid

It’s hard to imagine any Yankees-inspired sneaker to come without pinstripes, but this upcoming adidas Forum Mid is applying its own stripes in collaboration with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. While other Bronx Bombers-inspired iterations like the Air Force 1 Mid applies the familiar striping and suggesting detailing like the “6” on the sole’s pivot point, this upcoming Aaron Judge x adidas Forum Mid chooses a direct approach to the sport with the traditional baseball stitching on the toe-box, heel, and ankle strap.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Derek Jeter
fantasydata.com

New York Yankees Roster

New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run scored in a 4-3 win over the Orioles Wednesday. Gardner was busy at the dish, singling ad scoring in the third innings, then later driving in a pair with another base hit. The veteran outfielder is batting .325 with two homers, two doubles, a triple, eight RBI, and six runs scored in 40 at-bats in September. He can't be trusted in season-long formats but is a sneaky-good DFS play while he's hitting this well for New York.
MLB
yanksgoyard.com

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland: Series Preview

The last month has been a rollercoaster for the Yankees and their fans. They looked invincible during their 13-game winning streak, and like the most stagnant team in baseball during the ensuing 3-12 stretch. After that dismal run of games, things started to look up again — that is, until they lost a pitiful contest to the Orioles to put them on the outside looking in vis-à-vis the AL Wild Card race. They will look to turn the page on that embarrassment with a strong showing against Cleveland.
MLB
103.9 The Breeze

Playoff Hopes Fading for New York Yankees

As the seasons change, the leaves begin to change color and begin to fall, so do the championship hopes of New York Yankees fans. The Bombers failed to seize an opportunity to gain ground on a playoff birth this past weekend. Things started off well with a win on Friday only to get blasted at home by Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Major League#Yankee Star#All Star#Mvp#The New York Yankees#Empiresportsmedia Com
FanSided

Joey Gallo on hot streak for New York Yankees

Joey Gallo had been an abject disappointment since being acquired by the New York Yankees. He was expected to be one of the missing pieces in the lineup, a left handed power hitter who could change the complexion of a game with one swing of a bat. While he has hit the occasional homer, Gallo had spent far more of his plate appearances swinging and missing, his constantly high strikeout rate becoming ever more bloated.
MLB
newsnet5

Indians prepare to take on New York Yankees

New York and Cleveland will play on Sunday. The Yankees are 42-32 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .364. The Indians are 36-38 on the road. Cleveland hitters have posted a...
MLB
chatsports.com

New York Yankees: Coming alive in the eighth the Yankees sweep the Rangers

Tonight after taking the series from the Texas Rangers, the New York Yankees looked for the sweep of the Texas team as they continually looked for a place in the wild card series. With the win last night and Toronto’s loss, they are tied for that second spot. So, the Yankees sent Corey Kluber to the mound with great urgency to face the Ranger’s Taylor Hearn looking for their third must-win in a row. The Yankees won the game 7-3.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Rangers lineups Wednesday | Aaron Judge DH again

NEW YORK — The Yankees don’t need Corey Kluber to make history again when he faces the Texas Rangers for the first time since no-hitting them back in May. All they want is another win. They need it Wednesday night to either pass the Toronto Blue Jays for the second...
MLB
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Delivers three-run shot

Judge went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double Tuesday in the Yankees' 7-1 triumph over the Rangers. Judge's opposite-field blast in the seventh inning was his 36th of the season, allowing him to jump ahead of Cleveland's Jose Ramirez (35) for ninth place in the majors. The 29-year-old is getting on base at a poor .277 clip thus far in September, but he's been productive enough from a counting-stats standpoint (seven home runs, 15 RBI, 10 runs) through 20 games.
MLB
103.9 The Breeze

Wild Weekend in Boston for New York Yankees

Baseball schedulers couldn't have scripted the 2021 baseball season any better. A storybook ending for the American League Wild Card race will maybe somehow would put the icing on the COVID 19 plagued season. Maybe it will make the players forget the impending termination of the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the untrustworthy owners. Nah but the final week will be WILD!
MLB
FanSided

What is the New York Yankees’ magic number?

The New York Yankees are in a fight with the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays for the Wild Card. But what’s their magic number?. The Yankees, despite a subpar September, are still in position to make the playoffs should they close well with series against division rivals Boston and Toronto.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy