New York Yankees: Does the hot Aaron Judge deserve a long-term contract?

The last month has been a rollercoaster for the Yankees and their fans. They looked invincible during their 13-game winning streak, and like the most stagnant team in baseball during the ensuing 3-12 stretch. After that dismal run of games, things started to look up again — that is, until they lost a pitiful contest to the Orioles to put them on the outside looking in vis-à-vis the AL Wild Card race. They will look to turn the page on that embarrassment with a strong showing against Cleveland.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO