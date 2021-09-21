Lown Institute names most socially responsible hospital in each state
The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, unveiled its 2021 list of the best-ranked hospitals for social responsibility in each state Sept. 21. The social responsibility list is part of the Lown Institute's ranking of 3,010 hospitals based on 54 metrics across three main categories: equity, value and outcomes. Metrics included inclusivity, pay equity, avoiding overuse, and clinical outcomes, as well as cost efficiency.www.beckershospitalreview.com
