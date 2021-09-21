CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Deal: Take 50% Off a Limited-Edition Hydro Flask

By Logan Mahan, @missloganmarie
InsideHook
InsideHook
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sR8Tv_0c394u0U00
Hydro Flask

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

For only $26 you can grab Hydro Flask’s Scenic Trails Limited Edition 32 oz Wide Mouth, saving you 50% on water bottle you won’t mistake for someone else’s. Donning a map of the Continental Divide Trail, the discounted bottle is made with Hydro Flask’s Tempshield, their unique double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks sizzling hot or icy cold for hours and feature durable yet surprisingly lightweight stainless-steel construction.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Deal: Take 20% Off Top-Tier Misen Cookware

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Deal: Take 31% Off These Best-Selling Waffle Tees From Everlane

Arguably the best part of fall style is the ability to maximize the best pieces in your closet with careful layering. Which means that, if you’re doing it right, T-shirts are no less import in these cooler months. However, when temps start to drop, you may want to consider a warmer, heftier construction in lieu of the linen, cotton iterations you’ve been sporting all summer — and this best-selling waffle tee from Everlane is just that base layer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

Deal: Myles Apparel’s Popular Activewear Shorts Are 40% Off

Myles Apparel’s Momentum Shorts are currently 40% off. One of our favorite activewear brands for men, Myles is a joint, SF-based venture from the founders of Huckberry and Taylor Stitch. The quality is top-notch, and we’re big fans of the shorts, which feature four-way stretch, secure zip pockets and built-in boxer briefs. (They’re super comfy — I’ve worn these shorts for years.)
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Map#Hydro Flask#Tempshield
InsideHook

Deal: Smartwool’s Merino Base Layer Tees Are 30% Off Today

Smartwool’s Merino 150 Base Layer Shirt is currently 30% off at REI. Made from a blend of merino wool and nylon, this multisport tee is lightweight, comfy and designed to minimize chafing. Plus, it’s optimized for warm and cold temps alike. Wear it as a gym tee or use it as your first layer for cold running days. You can’t go wrong.
APPAREL
InsideHook

Deal: Save 25% on Your New Favorite Timex Watch

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. Regardless of what you’re into...
SHOPPING
Inside the Magic

Limited Edition 50th MagicBands Available Now For Discounted Price

Walt Disney World is just days away from the official start of the 50th anniversary celebration. Along with unique experiences and special decor, Disney is also releasing a new line of merchandise — including two brand-new MagicBands that are now available for a special pre-order price!. In years past, when...
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

Don’t Panic! More Limited Edition Little People Are On The Way

Most people imagined that they would go fast...but I don't think anyone thought they would go THIS fast. But there's no need to go to eBay to get some. Last friday, Fisher-Price announced that they were releasing a limited edition set of "Little People" toys that celebrated the Buffalo Bills. It was called the "Let's Go Buffalo" Little People pack. It included 4 figurines with the likeness of Josh Allen, Coach McDermott, and two members of the Bills Mafia. One of them even had a chicken wing hat on!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
InsideHook

Deal: You Need Packing Cubes. Get These From The North Face and Save 36%.

If you aren’t using packing cubes to travel, what are you even doing?. These North Face Flyweight Cube Package are, as their name implies, super lightweight and the perfect tool to help organize your clothes, gear and tech when it’s time to pack for your next trip. The set, which is on sale now for just $44, includes three cubes — one small, one medium and one large — all of which feature a breathable mesh top that allows you to see into the cube without having to unpack its contents. Revolutionary.
SHOPPING
Shape Magazine

Oprah and Podiatrists Both Love This Shoe Brand — and Its Massive Labor Day Sale Is Finally Here

This story originally appeared on People.com by Eva Thomas. There are lots of things on sale during Labor Day — pots, pans, clothing, vacuums, and, of course, shoes. While we're all for stocking up on affordable cookware, cleaning essentials, and clothes, there's something about snagging discounted shoes that really sparks joy unlike anything else. And right now, the biggest (and arguably best) footwear event of the holiday weekend is going down at Vionic. (Related: The Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Sales to Start Shopping Now)
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Broccoli Cheese Bites

The Sonic Broccoli Cheddar Tots are being launched by the brand after being test marketed last year to provide patrons with a tasty option to enjoy for a short while only. The menu item is inspired by the quintessential broccoli cheddar cheese casserole and features steamed pieces of broccoli paired with cheddar cheese inside a fried batter shell. The tots come with your choice of dipping sauce and provide one full serving of vegetables with every order to make them an indulgent yet beneficial option to pick up.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Bacon Cheeseburgers

National Cheeseburger Day has arrived and Nathan's Famous created a new Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger just for the occasion. National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on September 18, and this year, Nathan's Famous wanted to mark the occasion in a special way. The brand created what they're calling the Bacon Cheddar Cheesy Burger and according to a press release from the company, this limited-time offering will be one of the largest Nathan's Famous' history because it will be available from both franchises and ghost kitchens. As far as the burger itself goes, the new dish starts with two fresh Angus beef patties, topped with strips of Applewood smoked bacon and the brand's hot, real cheddar cheese sauce, all served on a toasted plain bun.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

Save $50 on These Raen Frames From Huckberry

Welcome to Kind of a Big Deal, a daily roundup of great sales on the brands and items you love (tech, shoes, style, travel, etc.), as well as great new products. Please note: Deals are subject to change at the whim of the merchants mentioned. Affordable and good-looking polarized sunglasses...
SHOPPING
InsideHook

Deal: Get Cozy With 50% Off Last Year’s Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean Crewneck

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Fall demands a good crewneck sweatshirt, and we demand you pick up this Todd Synder x L.L. Bean version at a whopping 50% off. Part of the hallowed ongoing collaboration between smart-casual king Todd Snyder and Maine-based L.L. Bean, the crew neck keeps comfort and wearability front of mind. Made in the USA with genuine midweight french terry, it’s guaranteed to keep you warm. Plus, between the raglan sleeves, ribbed cuffing, and a lived-in feel even on the first wear, it’ll be the only layer you need for fall. Pick it up for 50% off today, and browse the newest iteration of Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

Deal: One of the Best Big Button-Downs Is 50% Off at Abercrombie & Fitch

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. As part of Abercrombie & Fitch’s ongoing clearance sale, the ‘90s Oversized Oxford Shirt is 50% off its ticketed retail price. A cornerstone of Abercrombie ’90s revival line, this shirt fits just like they used to: big and boxy. The button-down sports a curved hem for the perfect untucked look, and a 98% cotton blend for supreme comfort and uninhibited movement. Clocking in at a steal of $29.50, you can easily make this shirt part of your weekly rotation in one of three colors (or maybe all of them). Shop the Oversized Oxford Shirt, and be sure to check out some of the other on-sale pieces from the ’90s collection, like the Prep Pant or the ’90s Slim Jean.
APPAREL
WWD

Versace Teams Up With Venini on Limited-edition Glass Vases

Click here to read the full article. MEDUSA GOES TO MURANO: Versace has teamed up with Venini on a limited-edition capsule collection, celebrating the Murano-based glassware label’s 100th anniversary. The capsule, which will be presented in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week from Sept. 20 at both the Venini store on Via Montenapoleone and at the Versace Home flagship on Via Durini, will also be on sale at the luxury brand’s online shop and in select Venini retailers starting in October. More from WWDMarcelo Burlon County of Milan Men's Spring 2022Solid Homme Men's Spring 2022Les Hommes Men's Spring 2022 The capsule, combining Venini’s high-end...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Hermès H08 Limited Edition Watch for HODINKEE

That Hermès' H08 watch is cool goes without saying. Normally, it's a slick, mostly-metal timepiece as understated and elegant as anything that the French house stamps its name on, but HODINKEE is giving it a semi-rugged revision that's no less luxe than the OG. Hermès and HODINKEE first partnered in...
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Best Buy cut the price of this air fryer in half today!

The deals at Best Buy keep on coming, with the electronics retail giant offering a huge discount on the Insignia 3.4 quart Digital Air Fryer. Originally priced at $100, this digital air fryer is currently marked down to $40, an almost unheard of 60% off, or a discount of $60. Whether you’re in the market for an easier way to cook up some wings on game day or just want a healthier way to fry your food, discounts this huge don’t come around often, so act quickly to get this digital air fryer onto your kitchen counter.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy