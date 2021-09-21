Janie W. French, beloved mom, and friend to all, peacefully passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, in her home. She was 81 years young. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 11, 1939, to Henry and Janie Wehmann. Janie went to college at Duchesne Residence School. She loved the beach and boating with her family. On November 24, 1962, Janie married her soul mate, Forrest (Jim) French. They were married for 57 years before Jim passed away in 2019.