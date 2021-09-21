Luxury London property
Chinese buyers were a key target audience for this development. However, the coronavirus ban on travel made it impossible for Berkeley Homes to hold their planned launch events to promote the site, normally the primary sales source. Our brief was to maintain enquiry volumes from this market and to promote a digital-led sales process. A successful campaign would therefore generate leads amongst HNWIs and investors based in China and the UK.Our ApproachTo focus our budgets into the primary locations we reviewed their top-line city sales data to understand Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong were the key cities for this development. We then developed a lead gen focused strategy using social, display and search.www.thedrum.com
Comments / 0