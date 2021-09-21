Luxury London property

New research reveals the top 20 cities around the world that offer the most luxury, from designer label stores to 5* hotels and Michelin restaurants. The study, conducted by Money.co.uk, has analysed the number of luxury venues in a city to find out where in the world is truly the most lavish. Paris tops the list with a total of 427 Michelin-star restaurants, 108 stores from the world’s ten biggest luxury designers and offering 95 hotels with a five-star rating, the capital of France takes the crown as the world’s most luxurious city. Known as ‘The City of Light’ thanks to its illuminated boulevards and the sparkling Eiffel Tower, Paris is the perfect place for a lavish getaway, boasting more Cartier stores (24 in total) and more Michelin-star restaurants than any other city in the world.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO