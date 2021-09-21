CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Luxury London property

The Drum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese buyers were a key target audience for this development. However, the coronavirus ban on travel made it impossible for Berkeley Homes to hold their planned launch events to promote the site, normally the primary sales source. Our brief was to maintain enquiry volumes from this market and to promote a digital-led sales process. A successful campaign would therefore generate leads amongst HNWIs and investors based in China and the UK.Our ApproachTo focus our budgets into the primary locations we reviewed their top-line city sales data to understand Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong were the key cities for this development. We then developed a lead gen focused strategy using social, display and search.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Reporter

Will Rose Luxury Apartments

The Basse Family has a rich agricultural history in southeastern Wisconsin dating to the early 1900s. Long known for their produce and dairy business, the family could nonetheless not avoid a situation many other Midewestern farmers know all too well: the farming business was losing productivity. With this in the forefront of their minds, the family decided it was time to shift thier priorities and diversify. Rather than grow produce and increase their dairy production, they chose to build families and neighborhoods. The family went into developing multifamily buildings that would provide not only housing but also fresh food.
HOME & GARDEN
Washington Post

Another London must-see: Selfridges, the iconic luxury department store

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s got nothing on Harry Gordon Selfridge. Selfridge was the American who shook up the world of retail — and London’s social starchiness — in 1909, with the founding of the great Oxford Street luxury store, Selfridges. He is still known as a master of creating drama, just like Lloyd Webber, today’s king of the London musical.
RETAIL
Dirt

Luxury Penthouse in London’s Battersea Power Station Seeks $21.5 Million (Pig Balloon Not Included)

Click here to read the full article. What happens when a beautiful, iconic building in a city center has outlived its original use? It gets made into trendy and expensive condominiums, of course! Such is the fate of Battersea Power Station in London. For years after its decommissioning as power station in 1983, its fate was uncertain, including possible demolition. Fortunately, a group of investors came to its rescue in 2012, redeveloping the building and its 43 acres in South London to be mixed residential, office, and retail use. In addition, the London Underground was extended to create two new...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Chinese#Berkeley Homes#Ipinyou#Dsp#Hnw#Asian
Esquire

A Luxury Guide to James Bond's Favourite London Spots

Nobody does it better than James Bond when it comes to international travel. From the Bahamas to Brazil and Mexico City to Monte Carlo, the British super spy possesses a passport as well-worn as his licence to kill. But rest assured, when all is said and done, Bond always comes home. In fact, all 14 of Ian Fleming’s original novels and all 25 of the official films - including No Time to Die - share just one location in common: London.
CELEBRITIES
TravelDailyNews.com

Paris, London and Tokyo are the most luxurious cities in the world

New research reveals the top 20 cities around the world that offer the most luxury, from designer label stores to 5* hotels and Michelin restaurants. The study, conducted by Money.co.uk, has analysed the number of luxury venues in a city to find out where in the world is truly the most lavish. Paris tops the list with a total of 427 Michelin-star restaurants, 108 stores from the world’s ten biggest luxury designers and offering 95 hotels with a five-star rating, the capital of France takes the crown as the world’s most luxurious city. Known as ‘The City of Light’ thanks to its illuminated boulevards and the sparkling Eiffel Tower, Paris is the perfect place for a lavish getaway, boasting more Cartier stores (24 in total) and more Michelin-star restaurants than any other city in the world.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
mansionglobal.com

Mews Houses to High-Rises, London’s Latest Crop of Luxury Developments

The city is looking forward to a bustling fall housing market, with hopes foreign buyers will further fuel demand. London’s prime housing market heads into the fall season with renewed confidence and a tranche of new homes after record levels of buying nationwide this summer. Wealthy buyers flocked back to...
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Luxury Hotel Veteran Will Oversee Silverstein’s Residential Properties

Yael Ron has joined Silverstein Properties as head of global hospitality & general manager of residential properties. A luxury hotel veteran with more than 25 years’ hospitality experience, Ron will be responsible for Silverstein’s hospitality and residential divisions. In her new role, Ron will be general manager of Silverstein’s residential...
REAL ESTATE
roi-nj.com

Room with a view: Why NRIA is bullish on its Gold Coast luxury property

Luxury real estate developer and investment firm NRIA is making a bet on the desires of the growing number of Manhattanites heading to New Jersey: They’ll still want a view of the city. And easy access back to New York City. That’s why NRIA executive Rich Stabile said the Secaucus-based...
HOBOKEN, NJ
The Independent

Estate agents urge stamp duty review as temporary holiday ends

An estate agents’ body is calling for a review of the “outdated” levels at which home buyers start paying stamp duty as a tax break ends.Propertymark said the stamp duty holiday has been a success and its normal thresholds should now be reviewed.The “nil rate” stamp duty band in England and Northern Ireland was temporarily raised to £500,000 in July 2020, enabling buyers to save up to £15,000.This helped to turbo-boost the housing market which had nearly ground to a halt early in the coronavirus pandemic.From July 1 this year, the holiday was tapered to £250,000, prompting a rush of...
ECONOMY
The Quietus

London Under London: Searching For London’s Lost Rivers With Tom Chivers

Adam Zamecnik interviews Tom Chivers, author of London Clay, about his bold and deeply personal exploration of London’s lost rivers, edgelands, and liminal spaces. Born and raised south of the Thames, London’s rivers and lost waterways have remained embedded in Tom Chivers’ memories since his childhood. Describing London as a “liquid city”, Chivers’ book jumps from sinkholes and ancient Roman ruins in Aldgate to forgotten graves which have been eroded by the many forgotten waterways brooding underneath the streets.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Drum

GroupM: UK ad spend on course to end 2021 up 30% on 2020

The overall advertising market is set to grow by 30% on the previous year, according to a GroupM report, with strong TV and digital performances credited for the revenue boost. The forecast, published in GroupM’s This Year Next Year UK 2021 report, is ahead of its June estimates of a...
ECONOMY
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Virgin Money closures spark ‘serious concerns’ as UK bank branches dwindle

Virgin Money’s latest tranche of branch closures has sparked “serious concerns” over the impact on communities and vulnerable customers after swathes have been shut across the sector.The move to axe nearly a fifth of Virgin Money’s branch network comes as rival HSBC also calls time on the last of 82 branches earmarked for closure under a programme that has been running since April.Many lenders paused branch closures in the early stages of the pandemic, but have resumed cuts in earnest.Lloyds Banking Group Sabadell-owned TSB and the Co-operative Bank have all shut branches since the start of the pandemic.Just three...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy