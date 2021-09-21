Allen Iverson’s Famous ‘Practice’ Rant Was Actually About Something Much Bigger Than Basketball: ‘My Best Friend Is Dead’
Allen Iverson‘s “practice” press conference will live on forever as one of the most entertaining sports rants of all time, right alongside Dennis Green’s “We are who we thought they were” and Jim Mora’s “Playoffs?” tirades. All three were spur-of-the-moment, emotional outbursts in response to one question or another. Green’s and Mora’s felt angrier more than anything else, and Iverson’s seemed, on the surface, to be frustration. In reality, it was about something much bigger than basketball.www.sportscasting.com
