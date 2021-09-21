CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/CAD recovers modestly to 1.2800 as oil pares early gains

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD erased a small portion of daily losses in early American session. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory on Tuesday. WTI trades virtually unchanged on the day near $70.60. After rising to a fresh monthly high of 1.2896 on Monday, the USD/CAD pair reversed its direction and dropped...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to suffer a substantial drop to the 1.3150/75 zone – Westpac

“A lack of key hard data until mid-month leaves GBP prone to further pressures from the politicising of its current supply chain and labour shortage issues.”. “Political pressures are likely to be key through the rest of the party conference season and into the Autumn Budget (Oct 27th). Unless hard data mid-month turns sentiment, GBP/USD could threaten deeper support in the 1.3150-75 area.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

WTI oil rallies to $75.70 on China’s call for securing supplies

WTI futures bounce up to $75.70 on China's will to secure supplies. Crude oil futures turn positive on daily charts. Oil prices lost ground following an unexpected increase in US inventories. Front-month WTI futures have shrugged off the negative tone seen earlier today to jump nearly 3% during Thursday's US...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Gives Up Early Gains

The Bitcoin market rallied just a bit on Wednesday but gave back the gains to drift towards the $41,300 level again. The 200-day EMA sits just below, sitting right at the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. This is an area that will attract a lot of attention, and I think it makes sense that there would be buying pressure.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Usd#Crude Oil Price#West Texas Intermediate#American#European#Wti#Dxy#The Federal Reserve Bank#Usd Cad Overview#Today Daily Change#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3443; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3515 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3255. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3715.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Overbought dollar giving signs of exhaustion

Risk aversion once again dominated financial markets, although the American currency was not the only beneficiary. Gold prices were firmly up, while safe-haven currencies received attention during the last trading session of the month. The greenback has reached overbought conditions against most major rivals, with higher chances of a corrective...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After reaching the key downside target at 1.1600, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.1616 and then fall to return to 1.1600. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct to reach 1.1670; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 1.1550.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

WTI Price Analysis: Bulls continue to target key $76.50 resistance

WTI (NYMEX futures) is posting modest gains in the European session, flirting with the $75 mark, as the bulls await a strong catalyst for the next big move. The return of appetite for the riskier assets, in the wake of encouraging China Evergrande news, receding US Treasury yields and the aversion of a potential US government shutdown, is boding well for the higher-yielding WTI.
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

FTSE 100 makes gains, while boohoo slumps after earnings

The FTSE 100 has added 30 points in morning trading, with US futures pointing towards a stronger open after another recovery on Wall Street. Stock markets edge up, taking their cue from US recovery. Pound under pressure despite better growth figures. Boohoo slumps to one-year low. Stock markets have slowed...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Still Edge Up

Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 99 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar during Wednesday’s trading session. As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher. Bullish traders are likely to target the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,777 as next target – Confluence Detector

XAU/USD has been recovering as dip buyers seize on the yields-related fall.. The Confluence Detector is showing gold has significant resistance only at $1,777. When markets dip, buyers appear – that has been the logic for stocks for many years, and now it appears to become relevant for gold. The precious metal tumbled as yields soared in response to the Federal Reserve's signal of tapering its bond-buying scheme. However, end-of-quarter flows resulted in a quick recovery,
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF holds steady near multi-month tops, around mid-0.9300s

USD/CHF edged higher for the sixth successive day on Thursday amid the risk-on mood. The USD was seen consolidating near one-year tops and did little to provide any impetus. The bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. The USD/CHF pair traded with a...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the USD/CHF price advance continue?

The technical analysis of the USDCHF price chart on daily timeframe shows USDCHF,Daily is retracing higher above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising itselfe. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9367. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.9328. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index to climb towards the 96.00 level into year-end – MUFG

The US dollar is in demand heading into year-end. The US Dollar Index (DXY) hit an intraday high on Wednesday of 94.432 which is the highest level since the same period of last year. As fundamentals align for a stronger USD, economists at MUFG expect the DXY to hit the 96.000 level.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pressure remains ahead of another round of Powell

US Q2 Gross Domestic Product was confirmed at 6.7%, slightly better than anticipated. US government bond yields continue to consolidate near monthly highs. EUR/USD is bearish, but extreme oversold conditions hint at a possible correction. The EUR/USD pair remains on the backfoot, accelerating its slide below the 1.1600 figure. So...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to advance nicely towards 1.30 by end-2022 – CIBC

The loonie hasn’t gained any traction of late, despite the momentum seen in the price of oil and natural gas. Higher oil prices have been offset by Fed hawkishness, and those opposing forces should leave CAD steady in the near-term before depreciating in 2022, according to economists at CIBC Capital Markets.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy