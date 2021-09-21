AcuityAds Announces Appointment Of Interim Chief Financial Officer
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. or, the technology leader in consumer journey based advertising automation, today announced the appointment of Tatiana Kresling as Interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Jonathan Pollack who is retiring from the Company in accordance with his previously announced plans. Mr. Pollack has agreed to remain available to the Company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.martechseries.com
