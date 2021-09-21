CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AcuityAds Announces Appointment Of Interim Chief Financial Officer

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcuityAds Holdings Inc. or, the technology leader in consumer journey based advertising automation, today announced the appointment of Tatiana Kresling as Interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Jonathan Pollack who is retiring from the Company in accordance with his previously announced plans. Mr. Pollack has agreed to remain available to the Company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

#Chief Financial Officer#Advertising#Technology Company#Acuityads Holdings Inc
