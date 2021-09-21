Eye Tracking Findings Emphasise the Importance of Measuring Attention in Digital Advertising

A social network platform which allows uncensored content and free speech is currently onboarding more and more people into blockchain space. The platform, which is blockchain-based, has grown at a rapid pace, having 500,000 users after just a year. Feruz Muradov, the CEO and Founder of Ecency, says “I am proud to be part of a vibrant and ever-evolving community. Our success is due to our strong community. We have strived to create a future for uncensored, independent, open-source, rewarding and decentralized networks.”

