Eye Tracking Findings Emphasise the Importance of Measuring Attention in Digital Advertising
Data from Userneeds and OMD Denmark shines a light on the importance of high impact formats when it comes to grabbing audience attention. Tech company Adnami has hailed new findings by research company Userneeds and OMD Denmark that lays bare the attention-grabbing power of high impact formats, some of which proved to deliver 45 times more attention than standard display ads.martechseries.com
Comments / 0