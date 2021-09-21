Smith County 4-H Competes in Central Region Forestry Judging Contest
The Smith County 4-H Forestry Judging Team competed on Tuesday, September 14th, at the Central Region 4-H Forestry Judging Contest held at Cedars of Lebanon State Park. Representing Smith County were Senior High members Gabe Harville, Kynlee Davis, and Carson Meeks. In the Junior High Division Caleb Hensley, Owen Meeks, and Turner Harville competed. Tana Harville competed in the Junior Division.smithcountyinsider.com
