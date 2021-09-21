CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX’s Hellcat Engine Won’t Last Much Longer

By Allison Barfield
 9 days ago
When it comes to super trucks like the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX or Ford F-150 Raptor, it’s all about power. But the Ram 1500 TRX’s Hellcat engine might be on its way out. But why would they get rid of such a powerful engine?. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Hellcat...

thedrive

Dodge Charger Hellcat Track Car's Snapped Wheel Shows Why Quality Parts Matter

A wheel failure will put you off the track in short order, so it pays to spend money where it counts. Wheels are one of the most important parts of a car, but also one that we don't always think about as a safety critical component. Lose a wheel and you'll quickly know about it, though—whether you're on the road or the track. The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat recently learned this lesson the hard way, as shared by Deviate Motoring on Facebook.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Final Camaro Could Be the Most Powerful Yet, Report Claims

As much as it pains us to admit it, the Chevrolet Camaro as we know it may not be much longer for this world. Rumors have been swirling for some time that Chevrolet's muscle car icon may be iced once the current generation runs its course — and those rumors intensified this week, when new reports began swirling that the final Camaros could arrive for the 2024 model year.
CARS
Messenger

HURRY! This fine Oldsmobile won’t last long!

I saw this ‘49 Oldsmobile 76 sedan at Kite’s Auto Center in Collinsville, Illinois a week ago. I looked the car over inside and out, and although it’s a 20-footer when it comes to the paint, it is very presentable and show-worthy, although I wouldn’t expect it to bring home a trophy.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The 2022 Chevy Silverado Has An Attractive New Face

We have exciting news for Chevrolet fans! The refreshed Chevy Silverado family will debut on September 9th, giving the new Toyota Tundra some spicy competition. But you can catch a glimpse of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500’s new look ahead of schedule. The 2022 Chevy Silverado gains a new face.
CARS
Carscoops

The 2023 Corvette Z06’s V8 Could Break Three Interesting Records

Few supercars and even less that are at a reasonable price point will be more exciting than the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and its engine is shaping up to be something quite extraordinary. Powering the car will be a 5.5-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crank, derived from the engine...
CARS
Motorious

These Are 10 Of The Greatest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s Era

They say the 1970s were the best years for muscle cars, so which are the best from that era. Muscle cars are a huge part of American car culture because of their big power, classic styling, and storied past. While it is difficult to find an old-school muscle car that somebody isn't completely infatuated by, there are some obvious automotive giants in the world of high-powered drag strip dominators.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The 2023 Ford Mustang Could Be Very Unconventional

It seems like just a short while ago that we were all fawning over the return of the Ford Mustang Mach 1, but the auto industry is always fluid and never stationary. As awesome as that American brute of a pony car is, we're already looking ahead to the next generation, and as it draws closer, we're getting little tidbits of information on what to expect. Of course, the introduction of the Mustang Mach-E has proven that what the Mustang name means is evolving, so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to learn that the next Mustang may fly in the face of convention once again with something that may seem sacrilegious. According to reports, the 2023 Mustang may power all four wheels.
CARS
Journal-News

Chevrolet confirms new Corvette coming to market in 2023

Chevrolet confirms it will reveal the “all-new” 2023 Corvette Z06 this fall. Details beyond that are thin, but the possibility and speculation of it being all-electric is out there. General Motors has said it will introduce 30 new EVs by 2025. It has only revealed a handful so far including:...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Cadillac’s New Tire-Smoking Blackwing, Its Last V-8 Sedan, Goes Out With a Furious Roar

Once near-sacred fire-breathing hunks of rolling Americana, Detroit muscle cars are a fast-dying breed, considered a hard sell in an increasingly electrified future. Even Cadillac, which has been producing such brawn in a three-piece suit since it debuted the 400 hp manual-transmission CTS-V in 2004, is getting out of the game: The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing will be the brand’s farewell to tire-smoking, V-8 powered rear-drive sedans. Fittingly, though, that swan song is more of a furious roar. Starting at $84,990, the CT5-V Blackwing is Cadillac’s fastest production car to date, with a top speed of over 200 mph and a...
CARS
Motor1.com

500-Pound Engine Dropped From Air Into 2022 Toyota Tundra Bed

Update: The original video has been pulled down by the uploader. How much abuse and punishment can a pick-up's bed take? Well, truck manufacturers are keen to prove that theirs can take a pretty extreme thrashing. Chevrolet, GMC, and even Honda have pulled stunts like these. We've seen them drop cinder blocks, rocks, and other things on beds, just to prove who makes the toughest one out there.
CARS
CNET

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 revealed -- it just couldn't wait

Chevrolet on Monday decided it couldn't wait another month to show us the 2023 Corvette Z06, so here it is. The brand first published this sole image of the performance car's exterior to Instagram before plopping the image in our laps this morning. Granted, the brand didn't discuss performance details and other highly anticipated bits, but still, a reveal is a reveal.
CARS
Carscoops

New Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 Out Muscles The Ram 1500 TRX

Hennessey Performance is back at it again, this time unveiling its potent Venom 775 kit for the 2021 Ford F-150. As standard, the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 of the F-150 pumps out 400 hp but thanks to the fitment of a 3.0-liter twin screw supercharger, Hennessey has been able to extract 775 hp at 7,000 rpm and 685 lb-ft (928 Nm) at 4,800 rpm. Other engine upgrades made include the fitment of an air-to-water intercooler, dual core intercooler bricks, a high flow intercooler pump, an upgraded air filtration system, fuel system, heavy duty tensioner, and supercharger pulley, new spark plugs, and a new throttle body. Hennessey also tweaks the ECM and TCM and fits a stainless steel catback exhaust.
CARS
Laredo Morning Times

Ram 1500 TRX with 702 horsepower takes the pickup to a whole new level

Coming standard with what could arguably be more power than anyone would ever need in a pickup, the Ram 1500 TRX Crew Cab introduced for 2021 continues the trend of the Dodge/Jeep/Ram brands to create track-capable street vehicles. Under the hood of the Ram TRX is the same supercharged, 702-horsepower,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Infiniti Q60 Just Got Even Smarter

Somehow the Infiniti Q60 manages to get better and better. Now the 2022 Infiniti Q60 has raised standards across the market by becoming an even more innovative luxury coupe. Check out the new tech features that come standard. The 2022 Infiniti Q60 just got new tech. We’re excited because the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe’s Smaller Stance Give It Longer Range?

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has finally been revealed, and its attributes are plentiful. Perhaps at the top of the list is the availability of a hybrid Grand Cherokee, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. This partially electric powertrain will allow drivers to keep their beloved Grand Cherokee SUVs while making the transition to a hybrid SUV. So what will the range be on the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee, and will its new two-row layout help it to go longer than a three-row SUV would have?
CARS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
