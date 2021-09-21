The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX’s Hellcat Engine Won’t Last Much Longer

Hennessey Performance is back at it again, this time unveiling its potent Venom 775 kit for the 2021 Ford F-150. As standard, the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 of the F-150 pumps out 400 hp but thanks to the fitment of a 3.0-liter twin screw supercharger, Hennessey has been able to extract 775 hp at 7,000 rpm and 685 lb-ft (928 Nm) at 4,800 rpm. Other engine upgrades made include the fitment of an air-to-water intercooler, dual core intercooler bricks, a high flow intercooler pump, an upgraded air filtration system, fuel system, heavy duty tensioner, and supercharger pulley, new spark plugs, and a new throttle body. Hennessey also tweaks the ECM and TCM and fits a stainless steel catback exhaust.
