CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

NMSU hosts ‘celebration’ of live music on Sept. 26

lascrucesbulletin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Music Department at NMSU welcomes the public back to Atkinson Recital Hall for a celebration of live music at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, Music Department Head Fred Bugbee said. The recital hall is located inside the New Mexico State University Music Building, 1075 N. Horseshoe St. on campus.

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

OPINION | MUSIC REVIEW: Live audience returns for Arkansas Symphony's free 'Celebrate' concert

The Price was right. So was the Dvorak, the Gershwin tune and the opening fanfare. The Bernstein was a little sloppy. The stage microphones were perhaps a little too hot. Thursday night at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, the Arkansas Symphony welcomed its first live audience in a while with a “Celebrate Little Rock, Together” concert, a freebie thank-you to the community for its support through the pandemic and a preview of the 2021-22 season. The concert was also simulcast to an outdoor screen at West 15th and South Chester streets, near Philander Smith College, in Little Rock’s Dunbar neighborhood.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU tackles ‘Fefu and Her Friends’ in return to live theater Sept. 23

The New Mexico State University Theatre Department celebrates the return of live theater to the Mark and Stephanie Medoff Theatre with the premiere of “Fefu and Her Friends.”. There is an early preview performance at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. Additional performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept....
THEATER & DANCE
Sun-Journal

Live music at Mixers this weekend

No Guts, No Glory comes back to play at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The band plays rock, classic rock and alternative, playing cover songs Eddie Money, Drivin’ & Cryin’, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and more. On Saturday night, the female-fronted Motley Crue tribute band Shout at the Devil takes the stage with local openers The Only Hope Band at 8 p.m. Shout at the Devil plays the band’s hits as well as some deep cuts from the first two albums. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
Cornell Daily Sun

Live Music at The Sun on Saturday!

The Sun is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting the concert Homesick on its back patio this Saturday, Sept. 18 starting at 3 p.m. (but come whenever you feel like it). Bands will play until around 7 p.m. Homesick has an open-ended set, meaning if you play an instrument, bring it — you might form a band.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
cityweekly.net

Music Update Sept. 17

On his last release, 2020’s Big Sky, Pony Logan is back with more country experimentation, with perhaps a touch less autotune this time around though. On Cowboy Country Club, which came out Sept. 13, Pony Logan plays more with tongue-in-cheek country music attitude as a way to tell not-so-country stories—leaning into lackadaisical-ness more than anything else. There are also odes to macho figures outside the country realm, but who very much exude outlaw energy, or who posture that way anyways—namely, “TONY SOPRANO,” who Pony Logan sings sadly about, how “everybody’s on my back.” Other songs like “BITTERSWEET” nod to Toby Keith and Drake, pulling them into the song because Pony Logan says he feels like them, but also by sampling some of their most famous lines (“How do you like me now?!”) For a while, too, the slow gently bobbling pace of the neo country album feels like the hyperpop influence is dropped here, until “BOOGYDOWN” comes on with I think what could be called a fat, busted, bouncing low down bass beat to back a song about getting rowdy, with some whisky of course. Altogether, it’s a pleasant listen, and when you pay attention to the lyrics, a humorous one too. It’s nice to see another album like this from Pony Logan, and here’s to hoping he keeps going with it.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Reflector

ECU's Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival celebrates return to live performances

Emotions welled up as renowned violinist and violist Ara Gregorian took the stage recently to perform for residents of a local retirement community. It was not simply sorrow at the thought of all the coronavirus pandemic had taken from his audience. There was also joy for what he and fellow artists were able to give back — music — not a virtual concert but one that brought the artists and the audience together again after more than a year and a half apart.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#Live Music#Jazz Band#Marching Band#The Music Department#The Nmsu Philharmonic#Wind Symphony#University Singers#Nmsu Music Department
sonomastatestar.com

Petaluma beer garden hosts weekly live music from local musicians

Nestled in the heart of downtown Petaluma beside the bank of the Petaluma river lies Brewsters Beer garden. Concealed behind a wood-slatted fence is an all-outdoor concept with room for over 350 guests. The restaurant hosts live music events performed by a range of local bands on Brewsters’ stage every Sunday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
PETALUMA, CA
East Tennessean

Live music in Johnson City

COVID-19 has caused event planning and attending very difficult. However, thankfully we have been able to regain some sense of normalcy over the past several months, and this includes being able to see live music and performances. Places like New Beginnings, often coined as Newbies, has live entertainment every Friday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Houston Chronicle

Sept. 23-Oct. 5: Live music, festivals planned in northwest Houston

Klein Cain Theatre presents The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, a comedy written by Don Zolidis, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23-25. Tickets are $7. The performance features well-known characters from Brothers Grimm fairy tales like Snow White, Cinderella, Hansel and Gretel as two narrators try to merge all of their adventures into one. The cast features 22 actors from the Klein Cain High School drama department.
HOUSTON, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Southwest Word Fiesta

The Southwest Word Fiesta is Oct. 22-24. This year’s festival will be a hybrid one, with both live events in Silver City and Zoom appearances from authors in the area and around the world. Southwest Word Fiesta celebrates the power and beauty of the written word, bringing together those who...
SILVER CITY, NM
northernstar.info

Whiskey Acres to host Tinez Tacos with live music

DeKALB – On Oct. 17, distillery Whiskey Acres will host and partner with Tinez Tacos to bring an event filled with music, food and fun. There will be a live performance by Tyler Krienitz, a Chicago-based singer-songwriter whose music can best be described as traditional yet still progressive, drawing upon influences from the likes of Bob Dylan and more.
CHICAGO, IL
visitspringfieldillinois.com

Live Music at Boondocks

Who doesn’t love a night out, dancing and listening to some awesome live music??. We have just the place for that...Boondocks!! This is the place to be for some of the best national and local acts around! Located in a 9,000 square foot warehouse-style live music venue, you are guaranteed to have an amazing time here!!
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy