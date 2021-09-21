CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DraftKings Stock Slides On $20 Billion Takeover Bid For U.K.-Based Entain

By Martin Baccardax
Street.Com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report shares slumped lower Tuesday following a report that the U.S.-based online gaming group is planning a $20 billion takeover bid for Britain's Entain Plc. CNBC's David Faber said DraftKings wants to make its play for Entain mostly in stock, leveraging its year-to-gain...

