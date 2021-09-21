CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel backs Timo Werner to come good at Chelsea

By Nick Purewal
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVUD4_0c38yl8P00

Thomas Tuchel has tipped a “more relaxed” Timo Werner to hit top form at Chelsea.

The £53million striker has found himself on the fringes at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the new campaign, but boss Tuchel now expects all that to change.

Club record £98million signing Romelu Lukaku linked well with replacement Werner in Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win at Tottenham, leaving Tuchel impressed with the Germany international’s signs of resurgence.

Werner is expected to feature in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, where Kepa Arrizabalaga should continue in goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZURj_0c38yl8P00

“Timo can play with Romelu, he did very well at Tottenham,” said Tuchel.

“That gave us a clear impression of how dangerous these two can also be together. There was some disappointment to brush off his shoulders from the Euros during the summer.

“And from the first games I think he was not happy with the performances in the beginning. We know that he can be much more dangerous and much more of an attacking threat than he was.

“But in the last training sessions he’s been more relaxed, more fluid in his movements, and showing more confidence.

“And that’s why we put him on early against Tottenham, because we saw this development and there are clear signs that he is on a good way. And I hope he can show and prove it tomorrow.”

Tuchel will rotate his resources for Villa’s cup visit to west London, especially with Manchester City pitching up at Stamford Bridge for Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Edouard Mendy remains sidelined with a hip issue, leaving the door open for Kepa to continue in goal.

Lukaku’s team spirit was underscored by his clear desire to nudge Werner into scoring positions at Tottenham on Sunday.

Tuchel hailed Lukaku for helping out his fellow striker, then tipped Werner to seize his new-found momentum.

“Romelu knows how a striker feels that lacks goals,” said Tuchel. “But for me the most important was that Timo was in better positions and we had him again in dangerous positions around Romelu.

“And that he was not off too far out on the pitch, but he was actually in and around the box, and he had his chances in the box. He had the assist which was well done, also within the box.

“So this is more important, and more important is how he trains, not only in pure quality of training but also in attitude at the moment. He moves more freely, and in his decision-making, it’s with more confidence.

“Sometimes it needs a bit of time, and sometimes you don’t even have this one reason why things look a bit easier. But Timo is in this moment, and hopefully he can push himself now and keep this momentum going.

“Everybody is happy if he can show his skills in front of goal and be dangerous, because this is what we want, this is why he’s here.

“To be dangerous, score goals, to assist and to open spaces with aggressive runs. And this was a big step forward in the last game against Tottenham.”

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes Timo Werner can thrive alongside Romelu Lukaku in a 'dangerous' partnership after combining well off the bench against Tottenham

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is gaining confidence and has shown that he can build a promising partnership with fellow striker Romelu Lukaku, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday. While new recruit Lukaku has hit the ground running with four goals early in the season, Werner has yet to open his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Pundit Claims Chelsea are 'Carrying' German Duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz

Michael Owen praised Chelsea after their 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, but claimed they are 'carrying' German internationals Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. The Blues travelled to north London on Sunday to take on a Tottenham side that are struggling to find their feet this year after starting the season with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, but coming off a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 'identify Chelsea forward Timo Werner as potential successor to Erling Haaland if Norwegian star leaves next summer'

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly lined up Chelsea's Timo Werner as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland if he leaves next summer. Haaland, who scored in Dortmund's 2-1 win against Besiktas on Wednesday night, has a release clause in the region of £68million which will become active from next summer, and the Norwegian 21-year-old is set to be in demand as a result of his prolific goalscoring form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#Tottenham#Carabao Cup#Matchday
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopes Toni Rudiger will sign a new contract at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel believes Toni Rudiger would have few reasons to leave Chelsea next summer.Blues boss Tuchel insists Germany defender Rudiger “feels very, very good” in west London despite the 28-year-old edging towards the end of his current contract.Rudiger’s terms expire at the end of the campaign, and Tuchel confirmed Chelsea’s board are in talks on an extension.The 47-cap Germany star has enjoyed a major resurgence under Tuchel after a spell on the fringes at the tail-end of Frank Lampard’s tenure.And now Chelsea’s Champions League-winning boss Tuchel has admitted he hopes that Rudiger will extend his Stamford Bridge stay.“I hope...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Tuchel hails ‘unique’ and ‘fantastic’ N’Golo Kante after Chelsea win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he cannot believe how good N’Golo Kante is after the Frenchman inspired Chelsea to a statement 3-0 win at Tottenham. After being unhappy with what he saw in the first half in north London, Tuchel sent on Kante at half-time and it paid immediate dividends as Chelsea scored two goals in the opening 12 minutes of the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel have too many cooks in the kitchen

Last season, Thomas Tuchel used a fairly consistent front three equation in most matches. One player would be a creator, tasked with using spacing or passing to find openings. Another player would be a runner, looking for space in behind as they stretched the play vertically and horizontally. The last player would be a focus player, a reference point that held the opposition back and stayed in a fairly consistent area looking to bring players in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘It’s the DNA of the club’: Thomas Tuchel targeting trophy clean sweep with Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has high ambitions this season as he targets a trophy clean sweep and the club took a step towards that on Wednesday.The Blues defeated Aston Villa on penalties in the Carabao Cup to reach the fourth round where they will play Southampton. For a clean sweep, Chelsea will have to win the Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League. Tuchel, who won the European title with the club last season, said Chelsea will approach each competition seriously to reach the goal.“This is why we are here,” said the boss. “We are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Tim Sherwood expects Timo Werner to 'struggle' this season and warns he must 'show some quality' to avoid being forced out of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad

Tim Sherwood believes Timo Werner will 'struggle' to cement a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI this season. Werner was heavily criticised for his first season in the Premier League, but did help Chelsea secure a top-four finish and win the Champions League. However, Sherwood says Werner will need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

263K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy