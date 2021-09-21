Simone Recasner's Dad, Ron, and Half-Sister, Marie-Alise, Are Famous Actors Too
Similar to shows like UnREAL and Valerie Armstrong's recently debuted Kevin Can F**k Himself, Fox's The Big Leap tugs at the rules of a well-established genre. Starring Simone Recasner, McKenzie Chinn, and more, The Big Leap captures the challenges a group of would-be dancers has to face during the shooting of a reality TV show. Simone is already hailed as the breakout star of the show. What's there to know about her parents?www.distractify.com
Comments / 0