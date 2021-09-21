CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Recasner's Dad, Ron, and Half-Sister, Marie-Alise, Are Famous Actors Too

Similar to shows like UnREAL and Valerie Armstrong's recently debuted Kevin Can F**k Himself, Fox's The Big Leap tugs at the rules of a well-established genre. Starring Simone Recasner, McKenzie Chinn, and more, The Big Leap captures the challenges a group of would-be dancers has to face during the shooting of a reality TV show. Simone is already hailed as the breakout star of the show. What's there to know about her parents?

Decider

‘Below Deck Med’: Meet Chef Mathew’s Dad, Actor Patrick Shea

This season of Below Deck Mediterranean couldn’t sail off into the horizon yet without us learning a little bit more about Chef Mathew Shea’s home life first — including a fun fact about his dad, Patrick Shea. With only one charter left in the season, we’re still learning new things about the chef, especially now that he’s more comfortable and likely to open up since the vibe on the boat is a whole lot calmer.
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
Radar Online.com

Elon Musk & Grimes Split After 3 Years, Shortly After Billionaire's Alleged Half-Sister Claimed Dad Errol Refuses To Take DNA Test

Elon Musk and Grimes have called off their relationship, three years after shocking the world with their unlikely yet fitting pairing. Though it's unclear whose decision it was, the 50-year-old SpaceX founder is the one who made the announcement. Article continues below advertisement. "We are semi-separated but still love each...
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
talesbuzz.com

WTF, Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Actually Find Brian Laundrie?!?

Is this another false alarm? Or is Dog The Bounty Hunter really that good at his job??. As we reported, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined in the search for Brian Laundrie over the weekend. Brian is of course a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. After police from North Port, Florida let him slip away, authorities have been searching for him, mostly in the swamps of the Carlton Reserve, where his parents said he told them he was heading for a hike on Tuesday, September 14.
Reality Tea

Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies Is “Perfect For Reality Television” Because Of His “Brutal Honesty”; Teases Drama With Lala Kent

It feels like a decade has gone by since we last had a new season of Vanderpump Rules. In actuality, it’s been a little over a year since season 8 came to an end. But that’s a long time in the Bravo universe. Think about it: so much has happened with the cast since we […] The post Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies Is “Perfect For Reality Television” Because Of His “Brutal Honesty”; Teases Drama With Lala Kent appeared first on Reality Tea.
wkml.com

WATCH: Taylor Swift Honors Shania Twain In Tik Tok Video

Taylor Swift is new to Tik Tok even though she already has 5 million followers, and she recently posted a video to Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said” of herself and Shania Twain. Taylor shared a Tik Tok honoring Shania yesterday (9/22) in which she shared a video of herself shrugging her...
